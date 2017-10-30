Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

Asolo Rep fans have already booked all the available cabins on a 10-day Cuban cruise aboard luxury cruise line Oceania’s Sirena June 13-23, but there’s a waitlist. You’ll visit a number of Cuban towns, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. Plus onboard theater discussions. $6,900-$25,000, depending on cabin and occupancy type. (941) 351-9010 ext. 4702 or asolorep.org/trips

Ringling College’s Lifelong Learning Academy is heading to Cuba, too, April 9-15. Guests stay at a Havana bed and breakfast and are promised interactions with locals, guided tours, seminars and a host of arts experiences. $2,600 per person, double occupancy. (Airfare, visa cost and lunches and dinners not included.) cubartedu.com

Sarasota Opera’s maestro Victor DeRenzi and executive director Richard Russell will lead an operatic tour of Rome, Naples and Bari, Italy, April 14-23. In addition to attending five opera performances, guests will tour historic sites and visit the Vatican and the ruins of Pompeii. $9,995 per person covers five-star hotels, unique dining experiences, performances and more. (Airfare not included.) (941) 366-8450 or sarasotaopera.org

Experience world-famous Art Basel with like-minded locals on Art Center Sarasota’s Miami Art Week group trip, Dec. 6-10. Travel on a round-trip bus, stay at the Dorchester Hotel and attend events, museums, galleries and meals in the company of Art Center staff, if you like. $1,600-$2,250, depending on occupancy and how you purchase fair tickets. (941) 365-2032, lisa@artssarasota.org.

On the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s trip to New York, May 16-19, you’ll interact with Hermitage artists in a variety of disciplines, enjoying exclusive access to various artistic events, including private studio visits and after theater and opera performances. Hotel and package details, including price, TBD. Call Craig Badinger, (941) 475-2098 ext. 2.