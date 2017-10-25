A Gulf-front Mansion is Boca Grande’s Highest Residential Sale of 2017

161 Gilchrist Ave., Boca Grande Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Co.

A Mediterranean-style mansion on 130 feet of Gulf-front at 161 Gilchrist Ave., the toniest street in the exclusive old-Florida island community of Boca Grande, sold for $7.4 million this week. It was the highest residential sale in Boca Grande of 2017 to date. Built in 2000 on property once owned by the DuPont-Crowninshield family, “This one-of-a-kind residence is full of special touches, including a Jo-Jo Faulstich mosaic which was co-designed by the artist and the original owner and a ship’s helm in the master bedroom office that can actually be used to open the cabinets,” says the listing agent, Carol Stewart Michael Saunders & Company.