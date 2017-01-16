  1. Blogs
Talking with Riverdance Associate Director Padraic Moyles

Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour visits the Van Wezel Jan. 24-25.

By Ilene Denton 1/16/2017 at 11:13am

Riverdance 1 zcdtkz

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

 

An instant international phenomenon when it step-danced on the world stage 20 years ago, the Irish music and dance spectacle, Riverdance, is being revamped for a new generation. The 20th Anniversary world tour stops at the Van Wezel for three performances Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24 and 25. We talked with associate director Padraic Moyles about how the high-energy production, which traces the history of Ireland through music and dance, has influenced cultures around the world.

 

Moyles is a Dublin native who emigrated to the U.S. with his family at the age of 9, and at age 12 was the principal actor in the Hal Prince off-Broadway production of Grandchild of Kings. He joined Riverdance in 1997, eventually becoming dance captain and principal dancer. After a two-year hiatus starting in 2006, he rejoined the company in 2008.

 

For ticket information, visit vanwezel.org.

 

Why do you think Riverdance was such an instant hit?

“Nobody had ever seen it before. Each of the collaborators [who created it] was very clear on the goal: to create a world-class cultural production that had Ireland at the center of it, to tell the story of the Irish people—of making a living under the hardest circumstances, of many of them having to leave their country to have a better life, and of coming back home with new ideas, new accents and new influences that have changed Ireland into a new and modern country. It’s a story that so many people all over the world could relate to.”

 

Did Riverdance spawn a generation of Irish dancers?

“Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt. Any Irish dance teacher in the world would tell you how big their classes became after Riverdance came out. Now there are traditional Irish dance classes in South America, China, Taiwan, all over the world. We find that absolutely fascinating.”

 

When were you introduced to traditional Irish dance?

“I started studying when I was 3. My parents did it for fun, they used it for a social outlet. A teacher would come to the house on Friday nights; they’d gather all their friends from the neighborhood and there’d be music and dancing.”

 

How do you keep revitalizing Riverdance in its 20th year?

“First you do it technically, because technology has advanced so much in 20 years. And we introduce new dances. Particularly, this cast is out of this world. Their athleticism and mental preparation is what make Riverdance today better than it’s ever been. We travel with a company of 64, 36 of them performers. For many of them, they grew up watching Riverdance and this is their dream. It’s amazing to watch them, to see the joy it brings them.”

News & Profiles

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

