Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

The project benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota.

By Ilene Denton 1/12/2017 at 11:42am

Jewels on the bay designer showhouse qdyo7l

Image: Courtesy Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

Thinking about refreshing your home décor or just want to keep tabs on the latest furnishing and design trends? Seventeen interior designers have worked their creative magic on a Key West-style bayfront home at 8834 Fishermen’s Bay Drive in Vamo for the 22nd annual Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse. The showhouse will premiere at a separately ticketed preview party Saturday, Jan. 21; it opens to the public Jan. 22 to Feb. 19.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time at the designer rodeo for this house—it was first a Jewels on the Bay showhouse in 2004—but, “then [it was designed as] more traditional, darker and more Mediterranean,” says showhouse captain Cheri Pachter. “The designers this time are making an effort to lighten it up and make it more coastal.” The exterior has been painted a coastal gray-green with white trim, for example, with a lighter version on interior walls.

“The whole idea of a showhouse is the designers get to go in there and show their creativity,” says Pachter, and she’s enthusiastic about the three-story home’s good bones. “It’s a huge house, 7,000 square feet, with a really cool grotto pool in the back and a huge, huge back yard,” she says. The master suite takes up the entire top level. Public spaces—spacious kitchen and sitting area, living-dining area—are on the middle level along with four bedrooms and three baths. On the lower level is a huge family room with a big bar area, a “really fabulous” wine cellar and a complete private theater room.

Particularly exciting to Pachter, Sarasota-based Lucas Lagoons (of Insane Pools fame on TV’s Animal Planet) has completely re-landscaped the residence. “The front of the yard is now different levels with great big stone boulders,” says Pachter. “It’s absolutely phenomenal looking, beyond belief.”  

Proceeds from tour ticket sales and gift shop sales once again will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. And for the first time in Jewels on the Bay Showhouse history, a half-dozen teenage girls from the Boys & Girls Clubs are designing a room, with Pachter as their mentor. “It’s a bedroom they’re turning into a teen hideaway,” she says. Woman’s Exchange donated the furniture.

The investment group that owns the home has put it on the market for $2.4 million. Listing agent Ray Williams, a broker associate with Re/Max Alliance Group, told us that, if the house sells before the Showhouse closes on Feb. 19, he will donate his entire commission to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota, with the investment group making up the difference to bring the donation up to $100,000.

For details on the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse, including discounted advance ticket sales, visit designershowhousesarasota.com.

jewels on the bay designer showhouse
