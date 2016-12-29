  1. Arts & Entertainment
One Day

One Day On the Set of Justin Long's New Comedy

We spend the day with Ringling College of Art and Design grad Nick Morgulis, who's working with actor Justin Long on his new comedy.

By Cooper Levy-Baker Photography by Robert Castro 12/29/2016 at 4:38pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Portra6451 l73mii

Since graduating from the filmmaking program at Ringling College of Art and Design in 2012, Chicago native Nick Morgulis, now a 30-year-old Brooklynite, has worked freelance in addition to directing the feature film Paradise, FL, which screened at the 2015 Sarasota Film Festival. He recently flew back here to work as cinematographer for a comedy written by, directed by and starring Justin Long, famous for roles in Apple’s “Get a Mac” ad campaign and movies like Live Free Or Die Hard. Morgulis worked with Ringling professors and students, as well as industry pros. “These projects are the most fun,” Morgulis says. “There’s such a good energy. And Justin was easy to work with and a fun guy to hang out with.”

Portra6382 drl2km

7:02 a.m. “I’m meeting with the lighting, camera and grip crews. While you’re shooting you’re thinking about what you’re shooting right after that. A shoot equals X amount of dollars and you only have eight or nine hours of shooting a day.”

Portra6325 xmfoe9

10:30 a.m. “We’re working in front of a green screen. If the person is too close to the wall or the wall isn’t lit properly, you can get a green light bouncing back. Here I’m telling Justin the area he can work in.”

Portra6350 a4kqt9

10:45 a.m. “Shooting a comedy is fun because with someone like Justin there’s a lot of improvisation that could be gold. This was the last day, so everyone was a grizzled veteran.”

Portra 0032 mndgfi

12:27 p.m. “Lunch with Tony Stopperan, an executive producer, and David Shapiro [not shown] of Semkhor, the company building the new soundstage with Ringling. There are 1,000 things you have to decide quickly and talk about.”

Portra 0035 xho4uw

1:45 p.m. “Since I wanted to shoot the yacht club scenes at sunset, we had a break during the day, so I went skateboarding.”

Portra 0046 uwn848

2:33 p.m. “I’m using a Sony documentary-style camera with a great zoom lens. Once I get a script, I think about color palettes, shadows, what style serves the story. This was sort of a cross between cinéma vérité and a show you’d see on HBO.”

Portra6414 miaibp

4:46 p.m. “With Tony at the Sarasota Yacht Club; we’re going through the checklist of what needs to happen right away. There are a lot of moving parts trying to get to the same spot at the same time.”

Portra6479 zpsarp

5:31 p.m. “Justin’s character is doing a snapshot of himself on a boat with champagne and shrimp. He and his brother, Christian, a writer and producer, wrote a great script.”

Portra6515 xnz3mo

8:06 p.m. “We’re done shooting, and getting tacos at Tijuana Flats. You never want to congratulate yourself while you’re shooting. But by the end of this one we were happy. Still, it’s a lot of waking up really early and going to bed late.”

