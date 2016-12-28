  1. Blogs
A Designer Showhouse, Sarasota’s “Skyscrapers,” Architecture in the Public Realm and a Film on Post-WWII British Designers

January is filled with events for design fans.

By Ilene Denton 12/28/2016 at 4:03pm

Jewels on the bay designer showhouse qdyo7l

Image: Courtesy Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

Eighteen interior designers and one landscape architect will transform a bayfront home at 8834 Fishermen’s Bay Drive for the 22nd annual Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse, opening Jan. 22 and running through Feb. 19. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, and this year’s showhouse will feature a room decorated by a committee of teens from the Tom & Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club. Participating teens will work with a professional designer, who will guide them through the design process using their own designs. For a savings on advance tickets, visit designershowhousesarasota.com.

Ringling museum bolger campiello wncfuu

Image: Courtesy DWY Landscape Architects

“Architecture in the Public Realm” is the focus of the Center for Architecture Sarasota’s next exhibit Jan. 12-March 10 at the McCullough Pavilion, 265 S. Orange Ave. in downtown Sarasota. Works by local architects that illustrate the impact architecture has on public spaces will be featured. Shown here is the Bolger Campiello at the Ringling Museum, designed by DWY Landscape Architects.

And the Center for Architecture Sarasota also invites you to join John McCarthy Jan. 11 for a Sunset Twilight Tour of Downtown on Palm Avenue. Lots of historic buildings to talk about. $20 for CFAS members; $25 for nonmembers; meet at 4 p.m. at the McCullough Pavilion. cfasrq.org/events/calendar

New York City, we’re not. But a sizeable number of tall buildings are filling Sarasota’s skyline. Historian Jeff LaHurd and Herald-Tribune real estate editor Harold Bubil lead a discussion about the history of skyscrapers in Sarasota at the next Conversations at the Crocker lecture Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, at the Crocker Memorial Church. It’s sponsored by the Historical Society of Sarasota County. Free to historical members; $10 for nonmembers.

Contemporary Days: The Designs of Lucienne & Robin Day explores the life and career of the textile and furniture designers who transformed British design after World War II. Sarasota Architectural Foundation will screen the film Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, at Ringling College of Art and Design.

conversations at the crocker, historical society of sarasota, Sarasota Architectural Foundation, Center for Architecture Sarasota, jewels on the bay designer showhouse
