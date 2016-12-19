  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Clever Little Lies

Joe DiPietro's play deals with the fallout of infidelity.

By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler 12/19/2016 at 10:06am

Clever little lies by matthew holler 4 qllbcg

Jon Shaver and Rita Rehn in Clever Little Lies.

 

Those who have seen Joe DiPietro’s plays—and Florida Studio Theatre fans certainly have over the years—will probably know what to expect from his latest, Clever Little Lies, now onstage at FST’s Keating Theatre.

That is to say, the action will probably involve a pretty recognizable family in a pretty comfortable setting, the dialogue will offer up some pretty predictable but nevertheless surefire comedy lines, and at least some members of the cast will be pretty, too. It’s a formula that certainly works for DiPietro, whose Over the River and Through the Woods, Memphis and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change have made him something of a household name for theatergoers in a way that, as others have noted, may make him today’s Neil Simon.

Here the story begins to unfold in a locker room, where handsome Billy (Christopher M. Smith) and his father, Bill Sr. (Jon Shaver) are conversing after a tennis match. There’s something on Billy’s mind, and sorta kinda accidentally he spills it to his father: He’s been having an affair with a younger instructor at his gym, even though he’s got a wife and new baby at home.

Bill Sr. is shocked, but promises he’ll keep it secret even as he urges Billy to end things. But secrets in a play exist to be revealed, and besides, as Bill admits, his wife, Billy’s mother, “has a way of extracting information” from him.

Sure enough, when Bill gets home wife Alice (Rita Rehn) cottons on quickly that something is up, and since parents are supposed to help their children, she insists on inviting Billy and wife Jane (Allyson Jean Malandra) over to discuss things. At first the notion of infidelity—so hurtful in real life—is played for comedy here. But Clever Little Lies takes a turn when Alice begins to tell a story with a moral of sorts—one that may or may not be true, but is bound to have some serious effects on not just one marriage, but two.

Clever little lies by matthew holler 10 wgedli

Allyson Jean Malandra and Christopher M. Smith.

 

Under the direction of Kate Alexander, the approximately 80-minute play (no intermission) whizzes by and garners the intended laughs. The cast may occasionally be trying too hard, or maybe it’s just that the responses that the playwright plans for them are not always that believable. Rehn and Shaver play nicely together; I especially like watching Shaver’s speechless, shifting reactions every time Rehn surprises him with something. Between Smith and Malandra there feels less chemistry, and Malandra comes across as more of an ingénue than one would think her character should be at this point in her life.

By play’s end, DiPietro has allowed some more genuine emotion to peep through, but the question remains as to whether what precedes that moment will affect the audience in any way other than entertaining them. For some, that will be enough.

Clever Little Lies continues through March 4; for tickets call 366-9000 or go to floridastudiotheatre.org.

 

 

Filed under
florida studio theatre, Joe DiPietro, Clever Little Lies
Show Comments

Related Content

Limelight

Asolo Rep Gala

03/07/2016 By Rebecca Baxter

Article

Florida Studio Theatre's Chapatti

04/23/2015 By Kay Kipling

Article

Florida Studio Theatre's Dancing Lessons

12/15/2014 By Kay Kipling

Article

Florida Studio Theatre's The Underpants

07/01/2013 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

Weekly Planner

Champagne Tastings, Holiday Cupcakes, and More Local Dining Events

12/14/2016 By Lana Allen

Slice of life

10 Bucks or Less: Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café

12/14/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/13/2016 By Eat Beat Staff

Arts & Entertainment

New Year’s Eve Planner

Six Spectacular Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 22-28

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Debutante Ball

12/19/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches

12/19/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Clever Little Lies

12/19/2016 By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler

Human Interest

Life at Pine View, One Story at a Time

12/15/2016 By Riley Board

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

What I’m Crushing On

Five Contemporary Finds from Svetka Popov of Soft Square

12/02/2016 With Svetka Popov

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

On the Homefront

Rare Siesta Key Beachfront Parcel Comes on the Market

12/13/2016 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Burns Court, Downtown Sarasota

12/13/2016 Illustrations by John Pirman

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Mid-Century Modern in Bradenton

12/05/2016 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Contemporary Finds from Svetka Popov of Soft Square

12/02/2016 With Svetka Popov

News & Profiles

Human Interest

Life at Pine View, One Story at a Time

12/15/2016 By Riley Board

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Burns Court, Downtown Sarasota

12/13/2016 Illustrations by John Pirman

Neighborhood Snapshot

What to Do on St. Armands Circle

12/02/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshots

What to Do in Downtown Sarasota

12/01/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshot

What to Do in Lakewood Ranch

12/01/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshots

What to Do in Downtown Bradenton

11/30/2016 Photography by Su Byron

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Fall Getaways

Get Crafty in Spruce Pine, North Carolina

09/28/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Just a Little Pin Prick

An Expert Weighs In: Get Your Flu Shot (Really)

10/07/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Om

Pineapple Yoga Studio Opens in Burns Court

09/30/2016 By Lana Allen

Walk This Way

Two Sarasota Spots Ranked in List of Top 10 Most Walkable Florida Neighborhoods

09/14/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)