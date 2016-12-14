  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Slice of life

10 Bucks or Less: Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café

Man, Sarasota sure loves it some pizza.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 12/14/2016 at 10:05am

Origin craft beer pizza cafe xzheyp

A slice of Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café's "Siesta sands" pizza

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Man, we sure love us some pizza. The combination of dough, sauce, cheese and toppings has always been popular, of course, but in recent years Sarasota has seen an explosion of slice-oriented restaurants. Search for Sarasota pizza on Yelp and the site returns a list that runs almost 200 deep. That's bananas. If a hunt for ramen turned up even a quarter of that amount, I'd be over the moon.

One of the newest competitors in the local 'za industry: Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café, which opened two or three months ago in a Hillview space previously occupied by a lobster vendor. When I pop in on Tuesday afternoon, it's looking sharp, with soft wood touches throughout and a low ceiling hidden by woven panels. Two flatscreen TVs behind the bar provide some NBA gossip, a much-needed distraction from gloomy news everywhere else. Men and women bearing badges from the hospital come and go. The music selection ranges from respectable (R.E.M., Oasis) to the not-so-much (Third Eye Blind, Semisonic), but it still all makes for a nice setting for some day drinking and pie devouring.

Even after several weeks, the menu is still pitched as the restaurant's "soft opening" selection. (Is there a precise moment when an opening hardens?) The list of pizzas includes basics like a Margherita ($11-$17) and a meat lover ($16-$22), but the picks get more adventurous. The "Mediterranean" pizza ($14) comes topped with falafel and hummus, while the breakfast pizza ($12) includes eggs, feta and sausage. The "Siesta sands" pie, meanwhile, is a white pizza; the dough comes slathered with olive oil and garlic and dressed with spinach, ricotta, broccoli and either prosciutto or bottarga. A 12-inch version (a filling enough lunch for two) will run you $15. The 18-inch variety costs $21.

The crust is the most important ingredient in any pizza, of course, and Origin's is good. It's a bit over-browned in spots, but it's got the crackling exterior and soft, bubbled interior I'm looking for. The greens are also exceptional—turned flaky and crunchy by the heat of the oven, but still tender. I opted for the bottarga on top and the pie comes dusted with orange-brown dots of the cured fish eggs, but the topping is difficult to detect. While typically bottarga provides an unmistakable mouthful of salty fish-ness, here it gets lost amid the rest of what's going on. When I point this out, I'm given a free second pizza, this one with prosciutto, no questions asked. Can't say this place isn't generous.

The other half of Origin's identity is as a craft beer spot. The chalkboard is marked up with a decent variety of brews made locally. Big Top, Darwin and Motorworks are represented, as are brewers from Tampa and beyond. Motorworks' Cruiser Kolsch makes for a light, sharp afternoon sip. Just as with pizza restaurants, the number of Sarasota craft beer spots has popped off in the past couple years. Is it all too much? Maybe. Am I complaining about the situation? Never.

Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café is located at 1837 Hillview St., Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily. For more info, call (941) 316-9222 or click here.

Follow Cooper Levey-Baker’s never-ending quest for cheap food on Twitter. Email him at cooperl@sarasotamagazine.com. Read past 10 Bucks or Less columns here.

Filed under
craft beer, beer, food and wine, restaurants, restaurant news, Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café, pizza
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat This Now

Brasa & Pisco Opens on Lockwood Ridge Road

02/23/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Article

Inside Chef Derek Barnes’ New Bradenton Restaurant

01/31/2014 Photography by Alex Stafford By Cooper Levey-Baker

Forks & Corks Grand Tasting

Forks & Corks Grand Tasting

02/02/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Article

Sarasota Magazine February 2015

02/02/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Eat & Drink

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

Weekly Planner

Champagne Tastings, Holiday Cupcakes, and More Local Dining Events

12/14/2016 By Lana Allen

Slice of life

10 Bucks or Less: Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café

12/14/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/13/2016 By Eat Beat Staff

Arts & Entertainment

New Year’s Eve Planner

Six Spectacular Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 22-28

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Debutante Ball

12/19/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches

12/19/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Clever Little Lies

12/19/2016 By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler

Human Interest

Life at Pine View, One Story at a Time

12/15/2016 By Riley Board

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

What I’m Crushing On

Five Contemporary Finds from Svetka Popov of Soft Square

12/02/2016 With Svetka Popov

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

On the Homefront

Rare Siesta Key Beachfront Parcel Comes on the Market

12/13/2016 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Burns Court, Downtown Sarasota

12/13/2016 Illustrations by John Pirman

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Mid-Century Modern in Bradenton

12/05/2016 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Contemporary Finds from Svetka Popov of Soft Square

12/02/2016 With Svetka Popov

News & Profiles

Human Interest

Life at Pine View, One Story at a Time

12/15/2016 By Riley Board

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Burns Court, Downtown Sarasota

12/13/2016 Illustrations by John Pirman

Neighborhood Snapshot

What to Do on St. Armands Circle

12/02/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshots

What to Do in Downtown Sarasota

12/01/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshot

What to Do in Lakewood Ranch

12/01/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshots

What to Do in Downtown Bradenton

11/30/2016 Photography by Su Byron

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Fall Getaways

Get Crafty in Spruce Pine, North Carolina

09/28/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Just a Little Pin Prick

An Expert Weighs In: Get Your Flu Shot (Really)

10/07/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Om

Pineapple Yoga Studio Opens in Burns Court

09/30/2016 By Lana Allen

Walk This Way

Two Sarasota Spots Ranked in List of Top 10 Most Walkable Florida Neighborhoods

09/14/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)