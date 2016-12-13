  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Preview

Perlman Music Program Welcomes Young Talent

A number of events during the program's winter residency are open to the public.

By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy Photo 12/13/2016 at 4:31pm

Image001 ad3jpj

Violinist-conductor Itzhak Perlman leads his young musicians.

 

It’s time once again to welcome those talented young string musicians (and when we say young, we mean 12-22) from around the world as they arrive in Sarasota to participate in the Perlman Music Program Suncoast. The 17-day intensive winter residency, led by founder Toby Perlman, acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman and a prestigious faculty, provides unique mentoring and performance opportunities.

More than 20 musical events, including orchestra and chorus rehearsals, master classes and works-in-progress student recitals, take place in a heated performance tent in the courtyard at USF Sarasota-Manatee, from Dec. 24 through Jan. 7. E-tickets for early admission ($7.50) are available for purchase online at PMPSuncoast.org.

Image003 chxatv

Earlier students performing.

 

Among the highlights of the PMP schedule: Super Strings, Dec. 30, featuring young Florida violinists, 9-16, who auditioned for the opportunity to perform with Itzhak Perlman and the PMP String Orchestra; It’s a Wrap, Jan. 6, which includes a silent auction and refreshments as well as a chamber music works-in-progress recital; a works-in-progress student recital Jan. 7 at Neel Performing Arts Center at Stage College of Florida; and, of course, the Jan. 5 Celebration Concert at the Sarasota Opera House, which features Itzhak Perlman conducting the PMP String Orchestra and chorus master Patrick Romano leading the PMP Chorus. Tickets for this concert are $40, $60 and $80 and available by calling 328-1300, but other events boast ticket prices of just $10.

For a complete line-up of music events, head to PMPSuncoast.org.

Filed under
Itzhak Perlman, Toby Perlman, Perlman Music Program
Show Comments

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 22-28

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 13-19

10/13/2016 By Ilene Denton

Article

A Preview of This Season's New Music New College

09/21/2015 By Steve Miles

Article

Exactly What To Do in Sarasota This Summer

06/27/2013 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

Weekly Planner

Champagne Tastings, Holiday Cupcakes, and More Local Dining Events

12/14/2016 By Lana Allen

Slice of life

10 Bucks or Less: Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café

12/14/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/13/2016 By Eat Beat Staff

Arts & Entertainment

New Year’s Eve Planner

Six Spectacular Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 22-28

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Debutante Ball

12/19/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches

12/19/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Clever Little Lies

12/19/2016 By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler

Human Interest

Life at Pine View, One Story at a Time

12/15/2016 By Riley Board

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

What I’m Crushing On

Five Contemporary Finds from Svetka Popov of Soft Square

12/02/2016 With Svetka Popov

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

On the Homefront

Rare Siesta Key Beachfront Parcel Comes on the Market

12/13/2016 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Burns Court, Downtown Sarasota

12/13/2016 Illustrations by John Pirman

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Mid-Century Modern in Bradenton

12/05/2016 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Contemporary Finds from Svetka Popov of Soft Square

12/02/2016 With Svetka Popov

News & Profiles

Human Interest

Life at Pine View, One Story at a Time

12/15/2016 By Riley Board

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Burns Court, Downtown Sarasota

12/13/2016 Illustrations by John Pirman

Neighborhood Snapshot

What to Do on St. Armands Circle

12/02/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshots

What to Do in Downtown Sarasota

12/01/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshot

What to Do in Lakewood Ranch

12/01/2016 By Su Byron

Neighborhood Snapshots

What to Do in Downtown Bradenton

11/30/2016 Photography by Su Byron

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Fall Getaways

Get Crafty in Spruce Pine, North Carolina

09/28/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Just a Little Pin Prick

An Expert Weighs In: Get Your Flu Shot (Really)

10/07/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Om

Pineapple Yoga Studio Opens in Burns Court

09/30/2016 By Lana Allen

Walk This Way

Two Sarasota Spots Ranked in List of Top 10 Most Walkable Florida Neighborhoods

09/14/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)