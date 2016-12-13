Perlman Music Program Welcomes Young Talent

Violinist-conductor Itzhak Perlman leads his young musicians.

It’s time once again to welcome those talented young string musicians (and when we say young, we mean 12-22) from around the world as they arrive in Sarasota to participate in the Perlman Music Program Suncoast. The 17-day intensive winter residency, led by founder Toby Perlman, acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman and a prestigious faculty, provides unique mentoring and performance opportunities.

More than 20 musical events, including orchestra and chorus rehearsals, master classes and works-in-progress student recitals, take place in a heated performance tent in the courtyard at USF Sarasota-Manatee, from Dec. 24 through Jan. 7. E-tickets for early admission ($7.50) are available for purchase online at PMPSuncoast.org.

Earlier students performing.

Among the highlights of the PMP schedule: Super Strings, Dec. 30, featuring young Florida violinists, 9-16, who auditioned for the opportunity to perform with Itzhak Perlman and the PMP String Orchestra; It’s a Wrap, Jan. 6, which includes a silent auction and refreshments as well as a chamber music works-in-progress recital; a works-in-progress student recital Jan. 7 at Neel Performing Arts Center at Stage College of Florida; and, of course, the Jan. 5 Celebration Concert at the Sarasota Opera House, which features Itzhak Perlman conducting the PMP String Orchestra and chorus master Patrick Romano leading the PMP Chorus. Tickets for this concert are $40, $60 and $80 and available by calling 328-1300, but other events boast ticket prices of just $10.

For a complete line-up of music events, head to PMPSuncoast.org.