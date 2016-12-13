Preview
Perlman Music Program Welcomes Young Talent
A number of events during the program's winter residency are open to the public.
It’s time once again to welcome those talented young string musicians (and when we say young, we mean 12-22) from around the world as they arrive in Sarasota to participate in the Perlman Music Program Suncoast. The 17-day intensive winter residency, led by founder Toby Perlman, acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman and a prestigious faculty, provides unique mentoring and performance opportunities.
More than 20 musical events, including orchestra and chorus rehearsals, master classes and works-in-progress student recitals, take place in a heated performance tent in the courtyard at USF Sarasota-Manatee, from Dec. 24 through Jan. 7. E-tickets for early admission ($7.50) are available for purchase online at PMPSuncoast.org.
Among the highlights of the PMP schedule: Super Strings, Dec. 30, featuring young Florida violinists, 9-16, who auditioned for the opportunity to perform with Itzhak Perlman and the PMP String Orchestra; It’s a Wrap, Jan. 6, which includes a silent auction and refreshments as well as a chamber music works-in-progress recital; a works-in-progress student recital Jan. 7 at Neel Performing Arts Center at Stage College of Florida; and, of course, the Jan. 5 Celebration Concert at the Sarasota Opera House, which features Itzhak Perlman conducting the PMP String Orchestra and chorus master Patrick Romano leading the PMP Chorus. Tickets for this concert are $40, $60 and $80 and available by calling 328-1300, but other events boast ticket prices of just $10.
For a complete line-up of music events, head to PMPSuncoast.org.