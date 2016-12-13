Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

"The lightweight 'Affair' chandelier by Van Teal has magical acrylic waves in calming teal hues. It is supported in a polished chrome finish."

"'Party All Night' by Corbett Lighting is a festive chandelier that pops with martini, wine and cognac glasses among crystal stems and twirling ribbons. It’s finished in modern silver leaf and gold leaf with polished stainless accents, classic crystal drops and faceted smoke crystal diffusers. Entertaining, lively and totally refreshing, it’s a celebration of great lighting design."

"The hand-blown 'Alina' pendant by Tech Lighting is a handsome Venetian teardrop glass pendant. It comes in various finishes—antique bronze, chrome and satin nickel—with options for the globe color being brown, smoke, steel blue and white."

"This is 'Eve' by Frederick Ramond. Its graceful, hand-forged tubing creates a natural, vine-like pattern in a hammered champagne gold finish, while faceted clear crystal 'buds' emanate from the tips."

"The 'Summer Pendant' by Hubbardton Forge, with its rectilinear lines in a nod to the Arts and Crafts design style, was inspired by soaring box kites. The textured panes are available as clear glass or aluminum finished in soft gold or vintage platinum. It’s from the company’s Four Seasons Collection."