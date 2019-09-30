  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

A Modern Classic

Victor Lundy's Herron House Is a Timeless Example of the Sarasota School of Architecture

The home continues to inspire 62 years after it became an icon of the midcentury-modern Sarasota School of Architecture.

By Ilene Denton 9/30/2019 at 5:13pm Published in the October 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

With its remarkable wood-laminate trusses that evoke the swoop of birds’ wings, architect Victor Lundy’s Herron House continues to inspire 62 years after it became an icon of the midcentury-modern Sarasota School of Architecture

Lundy designed the Herron House on the island of Venice in 1957 for the late Sam Herron, a real estate developer who created the Warm Mineral Springs resort in North Port. (Herron also commissioned Lundy to design the cool mod Warm Mineral Springs motel, still in use. At the time Lundy told the Florida Association of Architects its flowing shape was inspired by the Fountain of Youth and by “the organic growing shape of a tree.”)

For the Herron House, Lundy employed the architectural principles of what is now known as the Sarasota School: humble materials like plywood and terrazzo, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that bring the tropical outdoors in. 

It is undisputedly the most famous of the five residences Lundy designed in this area. He concentrated most of his architectural career on commercial buildings. 

Austrian real estate investors and self-professed “big fans of the Sarasota School of Architecture” Ursula Kohl and Peter Bartos bought the home when it came on the market in 2009. “We walked with our dog, Rudi, quite often past this special house and never dared hope that we could buy it,” says Kohl. “But one day—it was the time when the real estate bubble burst—there was a sale sign and it was affordable.” 

As in any restoration, there were challenges. “The house was in sad condition,” says Kohl. “There were carpets covering the terrazzo, thick paint on the ceiling and 1980s bathrooms.” The couple spent two years redesigning the kitchen and baths; cladding walls in period-appropriate mahogany veneer; rebuilding the saltwater pool; landscaping the half-acre-plus property with an abundance of royal palms, birds of paradise and other tropical plants; and—most importantly—restoring those wood-laminate trusses that are a hallmark of the home.

As the owners of the company Vienna & Naples, Kohl and Bartos acquire and renovate rental properties in the south county area. But the Herron House is not for sale. “The house is a work of art; you feel special in it,” says Kohl. “We enjoy the openness and generositay; from almost every place you have a wonderful view. The house is not built for people who like to retreat, but [rather] promotes farsightedness and open-mindedness.”

Plus, she says, “We love Venice, the people and the way of life.”

About Victor Lundy

Victor Lundy

Image: Courtesy Photo

Lundy didn’t achieve the same fame as his Sarasota School of Architecture compatriot (and Harvard classmate) Paul Rudolph, but in his eight years in Sarasota (1951-1960), he designed some of its most innovative and beautiful buildings. Among them are St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Bahia Vista Street, with its elegantly curvaceous roof, the blue-tiled Pagoda Building on Tamiami Trail (longtime home of the Sarasota Visitors Center and now headquarters for The Bay project) and the glass-walled South Gate Community Center on Phillippi Creek.

He went on to design the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka and the U.S. Tax Court Building in Washington, D.C., which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

A 2013 Smithsonian article on the occasion of his 90th birthday noted that Lundy is “admired as much for his sculptural sense of form as for his innovative use of engineering technology.”

At age 93, he returned to our area as the focus of the 2016 Sarasota MOD Weekend sponsored by the Sarasota Architectural Foundation. The Herron House was among his projects on the tour.

Filed under
Victor Lundy, Sarasota School of Architecture
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Call it a comeback

Phillippi Farmers' Market Returns Wednesday

9:26am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Greek Show

Athens Family Restaurant Delivers Food Network-Approved Greek Cuisine

4:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sober Up

More and More Bars Are Mixing Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

3:12am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Pie times

Oak & Stone Opens New 'Fastfire' Location

09/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Morning glory

New Café Coming to University Town Center

09/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

This is Halloween

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Halloween Events in Sarasota

8:00am By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Limelight

All Faiths Food Bank Autumn Harvest

09/30/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Girls Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida: Denim and Pearls

09/30/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine Platinum Party 2019

09/27/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

A whole new world

The Bishop's New 'Backyard Universe' Opens Oct. 1

09/26/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Preview

Urbanite's 2019 Modern Works Festival Celebrates Women in Theater

09/26/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Home & Real Estate

Most Expensive Homes

The 10 Most Expensive Homes in Sarasota

10:42am By Susan Burns

"His Name is Plymouth Harbor"

For Architect Frank Folsom Smith, the 1966 Plymouth Harbor Retirement Center Was the Project of a Lifetime

09/30/2019 By Robert Plunket

Secret Garden

A Laurel Park Bungalow Gets a Lush Modern Makeover

09/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

A Modern Classic

Victor Lundy's Herron House Is a Timeless Example of the Sarasota School of Architecture

09/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Single-Family Home Sales Increase in Sarasota-Manatee; Inventory Decreases

09/19/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Fast Track

Jess McIntryre Named Make-a-Wish Suncoast Regional Manager

09/30/2019 By Staff

Limelight

All Faiths Food Bank Autumn Harvest

09/30/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Girls Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida: Denim and Pearls

09/30/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine Platinum Party 2019

09/27/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Partnerships

Goodwill, SunCoast Blood Bank Launch New Partnership

09/25/2019 By Staff

Grants

Bank of America Awards $50,000 Grant to UnidosNow

09/25/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Mr. Chatterbox

Where Are Sarasotans Supposed to Retire?

08/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Bite squad

Shark Days Return to Mote Marine

07/31/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Media

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Introduces New Podcast

09/30/2019 By Staff

Partnerships

Goodwill, SunCoast Blood Bank Launch New Partnership

09/25/2019 By Staff

Got Cheese?

We Got the Skinny on the Trendy Keto Diet

09/23/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Health News

DOH-Sarasota Will Host Teen Health Fair

09/19/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $800,000 Donation

09/16/2019 By Staff

Dance Party

Neuro Challenge Foundation, Sarasota Ballet Partner to Provide Dance Classes to Parkinson's Patients

09/10/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe