For Sale: A 1920s Laurel Park Bungalow

The walled swimming pool is sensational.

By Staff 8/26/2019 at 5:23pm

Here’s a beautiful 1920s Spanish-style bungalow on a side street in the very hip downtown neighborhood of Laurel Park. It actually started off life as a duplex, but it was remodeled several years ago into a single family home. And check out the sensational walled swimming pool in the back yard—very Key West.

The home has two bedrooms and two baths, set in 1,487 square feet. The windows and doors have been replaced and the roof and a/c are new-ish. You’ll also find two wood-burning fireplaces and nice tile floors.

Laurel Park is a premium neighborhood originally developed by Owen Burns, a partner of John Ringling. It’s probably the most charming part of downtown, with lots of old trees and a great walkability factor. New construction is going up everywhere, but it would be hard to top this Sarasota classic. 

517 Madison Court is priced at $599,995. For more information call Betsy Sublett of Coldwell Banker at (941) 284-8483.

