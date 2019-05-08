  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Travel Features

Right flight

Take a Gander at This Insane Private Jet

Billed as the world's most spacious and luxurious private jet, the Crystal Skye is traveling from Sarasota to South Africa this week as part of an 88-person Admiral Travel International safari.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 5/8/2019 at 4:36pm

The Crystal Skye is no ordinary plane. For starters, it's massive. A Boeing 777, it's too large for many runways to accommodate, and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport doesn't even have a set of mobile stairs tall enough to reach the front door.

That didn't stop Ryan and Malaka Hilton, the husband-and-wife team that owns Sarasota's Admiral Travel International, from bringing the jet to Sarasota to kick off a brand new travel offering: a week-long safari in South Africa, with the trip there handled by the massive Crystal Skye aircraft. This is a first-ever venture for the travel industry. The Hiltons booked a charter trip for the entire plane, and then proceeded to sell each of the 88 seats.

The couple has led several trips to South Africa over the years, but using the Crystal Skye will allow them to fly directly into Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, a tiny outpost in the northeast of the country, rather than having to transfer through Johannesburg. "We are skipping Johannesburg completely and landing directly in the bush," says Malaka Hilton.

Typically, the least stimulating part of any trip is the flight. Not so with a journey on the Crystal Skye. "Guests are actually excited about the flight," says Ryan Hilton.

A tour led by Crystal Skye executive chef Francois Van Zyl on the Sarasota tarmac on Wednesday shows why guests are enthused. The plane offers a customized food and drink menu, a lounge and bar area with dining tables and couches, an onboard mixologist, bouquets designed with South African flowers, live entertainment from a violinist, full dinner service in plush seats with tons of leg room, a turndown service in the evening with slippers and noise-canceling headphones, a wine cellar and a whole host of other lux touches.

Malaka Hilton says Admiral Travel has no specific plans for further Crystal Skye trips, but the company thinks the new service could be most effective in helping travelers visit areas that aren't currently well served by commercial airlines. Take a trip on this beauty, and you just might not be able to cram yourself into a commercial seat again.

Filed under
luxury, travel, Admiral Travel
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler

The Venue Replaces 15 South Ristorante on St. Armands Circle

12:42pm By Staff

Brunch Time

Here's Everything You Can Do In Sarasota On Mother's Day

12:10pm By Giulia Heyward

Newtown Nation

The Newtown Farmers Market Is Moving

9:39am By Giulia Heyward

New to town

The Starlite Room Reopens as El Mandilón

9:22am By Giulia Heyward

Bowl game

Five Mouthwatering Sarasota Salads

05/07/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Awards

Southeastern Guide Dogs Film Named a “Best of the Best” Winner at Brand Film Festival in New York

12:05pm By Staff

SNAPSHOT

Photographer Lynne Buchanan on Cherishing Florida's Waters

10:37am By Giulia Heyward

Newtown Nation

The Newtown Farmers Market Is Moving

9:39am By Giulia Heyward

Art

Ringling College Unveils 'You Have Arrived' Installation at Sarasota Airport

9:24am By Staff

New to town

The Starlite Room Reopens as El Mandilón

9:22am By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Summer Sizzlers Heat Up the Stage at the Players Centre for Performing Arts

05/07/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Best of Sarasota

Best of Sarasota 2019: Readers' Choice

05/01/2019

Best of Sarasota 2019

Our Editors' Picks for the Best New Restaurants, Shopping and Services in Sarasota-Manatee

04/30/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Kay Kipling, Ilene Denton, and Giulia Heyward

Home & Real Estate

Development

Sales Exceed $26 Million for Stock Signature Homes in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota

11:55am By Staff

Real Estate

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Announces New Associates

05/07/2019 By Staff

Groundbreaking

J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. Breaks Ground on New Dental Education Facility

05/06/2019 By Staff

Festivals

Rosemary Square to Host 'Overtown Heritage Day' and Grand Opening Celebration on May 19

05/06/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

RE/MAX Names Top Commercial Real Estate Agents in 2018

05/03/2019 By Staff

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

New Hires

Renee Di Pilato Named Director of Libraries and Historical Resources

1:51pm By Staff

Food Drive

27th Annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive Will Benefit All Faiths Food Bank

11:17am By Staff

Turtle Power

Two Leatherback Turtle Nests Discovered on Local Beaches

10:23am By Megan McDonald

Philanthropy

The Patterson Foundation Commits Up to $1 Million to Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Global Recovery Fund

9:58am By Staff

Newtown Nation

The Newtown Farmers Market Is Moving

9:39am By Giulia Heyward

Art

Ringling College Unveils 'You Have Arrived' Installation at Sarasota Airport

9:24am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Right flight

Take a Gander at This Insane Private Jet

4:36pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Local Surgeon Elected President of Florida Vascular Society

05/07/2019 By Staff

Events

Healthy Start Coalition's 25th Annual Community Baby Shower Takes Place This Weekend

05/07/2019 By Staff

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cycling

Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

05/01/2019 By Staff

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe