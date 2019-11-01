  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Top Sale

Siesta Key Notches Second-Highest Home Sale Ever

Take a peek inside this waterfront estate, which sold for $10.5 million

By Staff 11/1/2019 at 11:12am

A waterfront mansion at 3799 Flamingo Road on Siesta Key has sold for $10.5 million—the key's second-highest sale ever. Located on the north end of the island, the 1.4-acre property has more than 700 feet of water frontage on the bay, canal and lagoon and has been featured in in publications including Forbes, The New York Times, Elle Décor, Dwell and Mansion Global

Constructed from wood, marble and stone, the home has coffered ceilings, detailed moldings and textured wall coverings, as well as a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and marble countertops. The master suite features a terrace, two custom walk-in closets, a sitting room, fireplace and a marble bath. There's also a lounge with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar and fossilized Jurassic brown marble base, an elevator and a 10-plus car garage. It's framed by walls of glass that showcase its water views. The sale price didn't include furniture or other home decor, which were purchased by the new owners separately. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty agent Joel Schemmel marketed and sold the property. 

Filed under
top sale, Siesta Key
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Sip, baby, sip

Forks & Corks Tickets Go on Sale Monday

10/31/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eastward bound

New Libby's in Lakewood Ranch Opens Today

10/31/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

The Reborn Libby's Improves on the Original

10/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Coffee Shop Hangout, an Italian Wine Dinner and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Let's give 'em something to taco 'bout

New Mexican Eatery in Old Two Senoritas Spot to Open Next Month

10/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Disc drive

Ultimate Frisbee Tournament Comes to Sarasota

11:16am By Shelby Schwartz

The man with the baton

Five Takeaways From a Talk With Acclaimed Conductor Gerard Schwarz

10/31/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Finds Relevance in Greek Classic Antigone

10/31/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

10/31/2019 By Ilene Denton

A Really Big Sand Box

Sand Sculptor Karen Fralich Returns to This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic

10/30/2019 By Kay Kipling

Essential Intelligence

Inside the Wide World of Cricket

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

2:28pm By Megan McDonald

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

Siesta Key Notches Second-Highest Home Sale Ever

11:12am By Staff

Mod Moment

SarasotaMOD Weekend Celebrates 'Sarasota in the Sixties'

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Atomic Mod

Home Tour: A ’60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century

10/30/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtors Affiliate With Local Firms

10/30/2019 By Staff

Top Sales

One Day, Two Mega Sales on Anna Maria Island

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

What Your Money Can Buy

What $475,000 Will Buy You on Longboat Key

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Travel

SRQ Airport Opens New Cell Phone Lot

1:46pm By Staff

Grants

Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board Approves $3.8 Million in Grants

1:38pm By Staff

Grants

Selah Freedom Receives $750,000 Grant from Department of Justice

10/31/2019 By Staff

Literacy

Reading Initiative in Sarasota Outperforms National Average for Third Year

10/31/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

Williams Parker Adds Tax Attorney

10/31/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Test Drives a Tesla and Sees the Future

10/31/2019 By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Healthcare

New Medicare Nursing Home Ratings Released

10/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Honors Physicians, Installs New Staff Leaders

10/28/2019 By Staff

Health Report

New Robot Aids in Knee Replacements

10/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Fitness

F45 Training Opens Lakewood Ranch Location

10/24/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Lasting Looks of Sarasota Opens Lasting Looks Academy

10/22/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe