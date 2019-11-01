Siesta Key Notches Second-Highest Home Sale Ever

A waterfront mansion at 3799 Flamingo Road on Siesta Key has sold for $10.5 million—the key's second-highest sale ever. Located on the north end of the island, the 1.4-acre property has more than 700 feet of water frontage on the bay, canal and lagoon and has been featured in in publications including Forbes, The New York Times, Elle Décor, Dwell and Mansion Global.

Constructed from wood, marble and stone, the home has coffered ceilings, detailed moldings and textured wall coverings, as well as a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and marble countertops. The master suite features a terrace, two custom walk-in closets, a sitting room, fireplace and a marble bath. There's also a lounge with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar and fossilized Jurassic brown marble base, an elevator and a 10-plus car garage. It's framed by walls of glass that showcase its water views. The sale price didn't include furniture or other home decor, which were purchased by the new owners separately. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty agent Joel Schemmel marketed and sold the property.