We Are Sarasota

Guests for the event, which told the story of Sarasota's journey from the segregated 1950s to today, mingled at a VIP reception before the performance.

Photography by Cliff Roles 5/2/2018 at 3:45pm

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe artists, Booker High VPA students and Sarasota's own judges, lawyers and community activists joined to entertain and educate through courtroom drama, song and dance. The collaboration between WBTT, Booker and the Sarasota County Bar Association Diversity & Inclusion Committee was first presented in 2012.

