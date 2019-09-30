Oak & Stone Opens New 'Fastfire' Location

There's a new Oak & Stone in Bradenton, but this one's a little different. Oak & Stone Fastfire opened at 6220 14th St. W., Bradenton, last Thursday, offering a stripped-down menu that focuses on Oak & Stone's beloved pizzas, with a fast-casual setup. The new location also imports the self-serve beer and wine system that has proven popular at Oak & Stone's three other locations. (Two are in Sarasota and a third is in St. Petersburg.) In addition to the new Fastfire outpost, the company expects to open a full Oak & Stone in downtown Bradenton this November and another in Naples before the year is out.

Oak & Stone Fastfire is located at 6220 14th St. W., Bradenton, and is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.