Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Launches 'Single Ticket Club'

For its 20th anniversary season in 2020, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is introducing something a "Single Ticket Club." The program offers tickets for theater lovers who don't have anyone to attend shows with and don’t like to go alone. Single-ticket buyers can join others for up to four mainstage season shows (subject to ticket availability) and sit together in an area reserved for the club. The group will gather before each show for drinks and snacks, and to meet new friends while enjoying WBTT’s first season in its renovated theater. Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for students (ages 25 and under) and active military, plus applicable ticket fees. To learn more, contact Marlene Deutsch at mpddsm@gmail.com or (203) 984-5949.