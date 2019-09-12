  1. Home & Real Estate
Mister Sparky Purchases Bradenton Property for Regional HQ

The $3 million, 18,881-square-foot property was the former home of Manatee River Harley-Davidson.

By Staff 9/12/2019 at 4:23pm

Image: Shutterstock

Mister Sparky, a national electrician service, has purchased the former location of Manatee River Harley-Davidson in Bradenton for the corporate headquarters of its southwest Florida operation. The 18,881-square-foot property is located at 624 67th Street Circle E. It sold for $3 million. Matt Kezar of Ian Black Real Estate represented Mister Sparky; Joe Hembree of Hembree and Associates represented the seller, Manatee River Harley Davidson, which recently merged with Rossiter's Harley-Davidson, consolidating both operations to the Cattlemen Road location in Sarasota.

A 1.29-acre vacant lot next door was also included in the purchase. Mister Sparky has listed this property for sale for $499,000. 

Filed under
Ian Black Real Estate
