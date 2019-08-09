Awards
Finalists Announced for Manatee Chamber's Business and Education Partnership Awards
The Manatee Chamber of Commerce and School District of Manatee County have announced the finalists for the 29th annual Business and Education Partnership Awards. The awards recognize the businesses, organizations, schools and individuals who work together to enhance the education of students in Manatee County. Winners will be announced on Friday, September 27, at Manatee Technical College.
The categories and finalists are the following:
Business Coordinator of the Year
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Culver's of Bradenton
Steve & Carolyn Roskamp, Freedom Senior Management
Civic Partner of the Year
Lakewood Ranch Rotary Club
Manatee Education Foundation
United Way Suncoast
Faith-Based Partner of the Year
Harvest United Methodist Church (Bayshore)
First Baptist Church Bradenton
First Baptist Church Palmetto
"Good Things Come in Big Packages"
Blake Medical Center/Trauma Center
Champs Sports
Gecko's Grill & Pub on S.R. 70
"Good Things Come in Small Packages"
Fratello's of Bradenton
Kona Ice of Manatee
Laurie Fox, Coldwell Banker
"It's a Two Way Street"
Manasota Elite Agency of Horace Mann
Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders
The Center of Anna Maria Island
"Partners Together"
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Gettel Automotive Family of Dealerships
Integrative Path Therapies, LLC
Manatee Education Foundation
"Rookie of the Year"
Detwiler's Farm Market
Lakewood Ranch Charger soccer club
Shipley Do-Nuts
Special One-Time Project
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton
Schindel Orthodontics
Sirius Day Spa