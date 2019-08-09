Finalists Announced for Manatee Chamber's Business and Education Partnership Awards

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce and School District of Manatee County have announced the finalists for the 29th annual Business and Education Partnership Awards. The awards recognize the businesses, organizations, schools and individuals who work together to enhance the education of students in Manatee County. Winners will be announced on Friday, September 27, at Manatee Technical College.

The categories and finalists are the following:

Business Coordinator of the Year

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Culver's of Bradenton

Steve & Carolyn Roskamp, Freedom Senior Management

Civic Partner of the Year

Lakewood Ranch Rotary Club

Manatee Education Foundation

United Way Suncoast

Faith-Based Partner of the Year

Harvest United Methodist Church (Bayshore)

First Baptist Church Bradenton

First Baptist Church Palmetto

"Good Things Come in Big Packages"

Blake Medical Center/Trauma Center

Champs Sports

Gecko's Grill & Pub on S.R. 70

"Good Things Come in Small Packages"

Fratello's of Bradenton

Kona Ice of Manatee

Laurie Fox, Coldwell Banker

"It's a Two Way Street"

Manasota Elite Agency of Horace Mann

Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders

The Center of Anna Maria Island

"Partners Together"

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Gettel Automotive Family of Dealerships

Integrative Path Therapies, LLC

Manatee Education Foundation

"Rookie of the Year"

Detwiler's Farm Market

Lakewood Ranch Charger soccer club

Shipley Do-Nuts

Special One-Time Project

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton

Schindel Orthodontics

Sirius Day Spa