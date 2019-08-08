Talon Preserve Coming to Palmer Ranch, New Model Homes in Lakewood Ranch and The Founders Club, and More.

DiVosta's Stonewater model coming to Palmer Ranch. Image: Courtesy DiVosta Homes

DiVosta Homes will soon begin development of a new 926-homesite community in the master-planned community of Palmer Ranch. Talon Preserve will be located off Honore Avenue a half-mile south of State Road 681 in Nokomis. There will be a mix of single-family and attached villa homes set among 61 acres of lakes and 110 acres of nature preserves. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Island Walk's new amenity center. Image: Courtesy DiVosta Homes

DiVosta also has broken ground on its second amenity center at Island Walk at the West Villages. The amenity center will consist of an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse with fitness center and movement studio, card rooms, outdoor bar and resort-style pool and spa. A community garden, basketball half-court, dog park, outdoor pavilion for poolside barbeque, and a playground will round out the new amenity campus; and eight additional pickleball courts also are being built.

Pulte Homes' Summerwood model. Image: Courtesy Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes has introduced the new Summerwood design at Shoreview at Lakewood Ranch Waterside. The open floor plan designs range from 2,000 to just over 3,000 square feet, allowing for three to five bedrooms and two or three full baths, along with an optional second floor loft space and a three-car garage. Homes are priced from $439,990.

London Bay Homes' Cameron model. Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes has begun construction of The Cameron model home at 8841 Colonels Court in The Founders Club. The single-family home is set on almost a half-acre overlooking the community’s Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course. It will have 3,092 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and an open space design. The price is $1.49 million.

Taylor Morrison has broken ground on its second 18-hole golf course at Esplanade at Azario in Lakewood Ranch. The new course, located off Lorraine Road between State Roads 64 and 70, was designed by golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA. He calls it a “dramatic transformation” of the current land. In addition to the golf course, Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch will offer a selection of homes and amenities including a wellness center, culinary center, resort-style pool, bahama bar, sports courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, fire pits, and a full-time lifestyle manager who will be located on-site to plan special events, parties, and more for residents.