  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Fly fruit

Discover the Rambutan

The scoop on one of the more peculiar delicacies you'll encounter in the produce aisle.

With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 8/27/2019 at 3:11pm

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

Perhaps you've strolled by the rambutans in your local produce aisle and thought to yourself, “What in the world is that?” Simultaneously beautiful and intimidating, the fruit's spiky exterior belies the sweet tartness of its insides. Grown from a tree of the same name, rambutans are native to tropical Southeast Asia and are related to the lychee. The fruit's name stems from the Malay word “rambut,” which translates to “hair,” a reference to the fruit's unusual appearance.

To get to the heart of a rambutan, score the outer shell with a paring knife and peel away the leathery covering to expose the aril. The delicate interior is often likened to a grape and contains a sizable nutty seed at its center. Despite its small stature, the rambutan is said to pack a powerful nutrition punch, being a solid source of fiber, vitamin C and minerals such as copper and calcium. The fruit should be eaten within a few days when stored at room temperature but can be refrigerated in a perforated plastic bag for longer periods.

Many prefer to eat the sweet treat straight from its curious packaging, though it can be used in a variety of recipes. Add it to a salad for a tropical twist or use it to give a tart tang to meat or seafood dishes. If you're feeling adventurous, try making a rambutan curry or some homemade sorbet. Unsurprisingly, the rambutan is also great for cocktail creations. Keep it classic with a mojito or try your own hand at experimental mixology. The fruit pairs well with pineapple, lime, coconut or jalapeños if you like a little kick while you sip.

Even in season, which runs May-December depending on where they are grown, the rambutan may be hard to find. Though somewhat elusive, they have been spotted on the shelves at Detwiler's Farm Market, Trader Joe's, Yoder's Amish Village and Whole Foods Market. Next time you spy this beguiling fruit, don't be afraid to give it a try.

Filed under
cooking, health, nature, food, tropical fruits
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Fly fruit

Discover the Rambutan

3:11pm With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Havana gold

Four Excellent Spots for Cuban Food (And One Excellent Recipe for Flan)

08/26/2019 By Judi Gallagher

What's the craic?

New Irish Pub Serves Up Comfort Food and Community

08/22/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Yo Ho Ho

Lakewood Ranch Distillery Opens Its Doors

08/21/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Preview

The Van Wezel's 50th Anniversary Season Is a Mix of Familiar Favorites and Local Premieres

08/26/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 22-28

08/22/2019 By Ilene Denton

Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Announce 2020 Spring Training Season

08/19/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 15-21

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1920s Laurel Park Bungalow

08/26/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

CVS Pharmacy Sells in Venice

08/26/2019 By Staff

Market Report

Real Estate Closed Sales, Pending Sales and Median Prices Were Up in July 2019

08/23/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bradenton Bungalow

08/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Awards

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Wins 'Board Team of the Year,' 'Core Service Program' Awards

9:32am By Staff

Fast Track

State College of Florida Names Danielle Lutz Head of New Venice Collegiate School

9:19am By Staff

Awards

Goodwill Announces Honorees for Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner

8:57am By Staff

Education

Booker Middle School Recognized as a 'School of Distinction'

8:44am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Touch Points

Massage Therapy Can Benefit Trauma Survivors

10:14am By Hannah Wallace

Breaking News

Deal Reached to Keep Sarasota YMCA Fitness Branches Open

08/21/2019 By Staff

New Hires

All Star Children’s Foundation Appoints Clinical Team for Outpatient Treatment Center

08/16/2019 By Staff

Unwind

Celebrate National Relaxation Day With These 10 Tips

08/15/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe