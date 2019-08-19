Sarasota Named One of the Top Buyer's Markets in the U.S.

A new Realtor.com and Wall StreetJournal report has ranked Sarasota No. 6 on a list of the top buyer's markets in the U.S.—meaning that there are more homes for sale in our region than there are buyers. According to the study, which analyzed date from January-April 2019, this also means that "luxury sale prices grew less than 1 percent, or declined year over year; there are negative year-over-year percentage change in million-dollar sales and absorption rates; and markets have at least 30 monthly listings, on average, and at least one monthly $1 million sale." To read the full report, click here.