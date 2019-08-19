  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate

Sarasota Named One of the Top Buyer's Markets in the U.S.

There are more homes for sale in Sarasota than there are buyers.

By Staff 8/19/2019 at 3:41pm

Image: Greg Wilson

A new Realtor.com and Wall StreetJournal report has ranked Sarasota No. 6 on a list of the top buyer's markets in the U.S.—meaning that there are more homes for sale in our region than there are buyers. According to the study, which analyzed date from January-April 2019, this also means that "luxury sale prices grew less than 1 percent, or declined year over year; there are negative year-over-year percentage change in million-dollar sales and absorption rates; and markets have at least 30 monthly listings, on average, and at least one monthly $1 million sale." To read the full report, click here.   

Filed under
real estate
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Mission: Impossible — Roast Protocol

Beef 'o' Brady's Becomes the Latest Restaurant to Test Out the Impossible Burger

3:04pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly planner

A Home Brew Contest, a Wine Walk and More Top Food and Drink Events

08/14/2019 By Hanna Powers

Nice slice, baby

California Pizza Kitchen Offers New Take and Bake Option

08/13/2019 By Olivia Letts

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Announce 2020 Spring Training Season

08/19/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 15-21

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Scholarships

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

08/13/2019 By Staff

Killing It

Emanne Beasha Wins the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent

08/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Sarasota Named One of the Top Buyer's Markets in the U.S.

08/19/2019 By Staff

Awards

Area Home Builders Win Aurora Awards at the 2019 Southeast Building Conference

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Taylor Morrison To Build Townhomes at Phillippi Landings

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Joint Forces

Women's Council of Realtors Partners With Goodwill for Annual Fashion Show

08/14/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Solar Powered

Largest Solar Energy System in Sarasota County Installed at Girls Inc.

10:58am By Staff

Grants

Selby Foundation Awards Glasser/Schoenbaum Center $50,000 for Security Upgrades

10:49am By Staff

Golf

New Esplanade Community Golf Course Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch

10:32am By Staff

New Hires

New College Appoints Dwayne Peterson Director of Career Center

10:11am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

New Hires

All Star Children’s Foundation Appoints Clinical Team for Outpatient Treatment Center

08/16/2019 By Staff

Unwind

Celebrate National Relaxation Day With These 10 Tips

08/15/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health

CAN Community Health Announces Youth Initiative

08/13/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Tami Erickson to Chair Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sarasota, Manatee Counties

08/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe