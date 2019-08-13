Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

From left to right, WBTT executive director Julie Leach, scholarship recipient Todd Bellamy II, founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs, and scholarship recipient Maicy Powell Image: Courtesy Photo

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) has awarded four scholarships to deserving students through its new scholarship program. Recipients were presented with $1,000 scholarships for studies in a college or conservatory program in the arts or arts management for the 2019-2020 academic year. Todd Bellamy II and Maicy Powell received Marie McKee and Robert Cole Artistic Development Scholarship Awards. Charlotte Corporan and Jatavian Peterson received Artistic Development Fund Scholarships. To be eligible, participants must have performed on the WBTT stage in at least two productions, worked at WBTT as an intern or been a participant in the WBTT Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program.

Bellamy, 17, has participated in Stage of Discovery since its founding four years ago, and has performed with WBTT in “Raisin” and “Black Nativity.” He plans to study Theater at Florida A&M University in the fall. Maicy Powell, 18, who has also attended Stage of Discovery, performed in WBTT's “Black Nativity” in 2018 and wrote, produced and performed in her own Young Artist Showcase at WBTT earlier this year. She plans to attend Howard University to complete her bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in musical theater/theater production. Charlotte Corporan, 18, attended Stage of Discovery for the first time this summer. She will attend Rollins College to study music performance and education. Jatavian Peterson, 18, participated in Stage of Discovery the past two years. He plans to study musical theater at Pace University.