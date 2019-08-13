  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Scholarships

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

Recipients were presented with $1,000 scholarships for studies in a college or conservatory program in the arts or arts management for the 2019-2020 academic year.

By Staff 8/13/2019 at 10:27am

From left to right, WBTT executive director Julie Leach, scholarship recipient Todd Bellamy II, founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs, and scholarship recipient Maicy Powell

Image: Courtesy Photo

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) has awarded four scholarships to deserving students through its new scholarship program. Recipients were presented with $1,000 scholarships for studies in a college or conservatory program in the arts or arts management for the 2019-2020 academic year. Todd Bellamy II and Maicy Powell received Marie McKee and Robert Cole Artistic Development Scholarship Awards. Charlotte Corporan and Jatavian Peterson received Artistic Development Fund Scholarships. To be eligible, participants must have performed on the WBTT stage in at least two productions, worked at WBTT as an intern or been a participant in the WBTT Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program.

Bellamy, 17, has participated in Stage of Discovery since its founding four years ago, and has performed with WBTT in “Raisin” and “Black Nativity.” He plans to study Theater at Florida A&M University in the fall. Maicy Powell, 18, who has also attended Stage of Discovery, performed in WBTT's “Black Nativity” in 2018 and wrote, produced and performed in her own Young Artist Showcase at WBTT earlier this year. She plans to attend Howard University to complete her bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in musical theater/theater production. Charlotte Corporan, 18, attended Stage of Discovery for the first time this summer. She will attend Rollins College to study music performance and education. Jatavian Peterson, 18, participated in Stage of Discovery the past two years. He plans to study musical theater at Pace University.

Filed under
Scholarship awards, westcoast black theatre troupe
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Nice slice, baby

California Pizza Kitchen Offers New Take and Bake Option

11:25am By Olivia Letts

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly planner

A Rooftop Brunch, Frozen Custard Day and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/06/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Scholarships

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

10:27am By Staff

Killing It

Emanne Beasha Wins the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent

08/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

Review

Dog Days Theatre Steers a Comedy with Heart in Harbor

08/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 8-14

08/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Names New Assistant Branch Manager

08/12/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Party House Near the North Trail

08/09/2019 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

Talon Preserve Coming to Palmer Ranch, New Model Homes in Lakewood Ranch and The Founders Club, and More

08/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

What I'm Crushing On

Sarah Baynes’ New York POV on Five Forthcoming Sarasota Design Trends

08/08/2019 With Sarah Baynes

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Air-Conditioned Exploration

We Tried It: City Sightseeing By Trolley

1:55pm By Olivia Letts

Unity Awards

Nominate Now for the 2020 Unity Awards!

11:51am By Staff

Let's Party

An Event Pro Shares Her Tips for Planning the Perfect Party

11:45am By Hanna Powers

Construction

Perrone Construction Hires Director of Operations

10:53am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

11:38am By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Mr. Chatterbox

Where Are Sarasotans Supposed to Retire?

08/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

CAN Community Health Announces Youth Initiative

11:27am By Staff

Philanthropy

Tami Erickson to Chair Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sarasota, Manatee Counties

10:42am By Staff

Life saver

New Workshops Designed to Help Teens and Adults Prevent Suicide

08/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

School in Session

Dietitian Rebecca Henson Cooks Up Back-to-School Solutions

08/09/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe