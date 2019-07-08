Jennifer Vigne Elected Vice Chair of Consortium of Florida Education Foundations

Jennifer Vigne Image: Courtesy Photo

The Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (CFEF) recently elected Jennifer Vigne, president of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, as vice chair of the organization. Vigne is one of four officers who, along with five statewide local education foundation leaders, govern the CFEF, a membership organization for Florida’s district-wide local education foundations. Established in 1987, the mission of the Gainesville-based organization is to build the capacity and effectiveness of its members, which collectively raise more than $64 million annually to support students, teachers and schools through a variety of programs.