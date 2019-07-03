Taylor Morrison Announces Plans for 1,750-Home Community in Lakewood Ranch

A sample of the type of residence to be built at Azario Lakewood Ranch. Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

The master-planned phenomenon that is Lakewood Ranch is expanding again with the announcement that Taylor Morrison will develop the 1,750-residence Azario at Lakewood Ranch.

Two separate communities are planned. Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch will be another of Taylor Morrison’s Esplanade resort lifestyle neighborhoods, with a private 18-hole golf course, wellness and culinary centers, resort-style pool, Bahama Bar, and more. Like Taylor Morrison’s other area Esplanade communities, a full-time “lifestyle manager” will be on-site to plan parties and special events for residents.

And Park East at Azario will be a single-family home neighborhood with dedicated planned amenities.

Azario Lakewood Ranch will be located off State Road 64 on Lorraine Road in east Manatee County. The developer is currently accepting names on its VIP interest list; visit each website for details.