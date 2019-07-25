Lakewood Ranch No. 1 in the Nation for Housing Starts

Lakewood Ranch Image: Staff

Lakewood Ranch led the nation in housing starts for the second quarter of 2019, according to Metrostudy, a leading research and consulting firm specializing in U.S. residential markets. The master-planned community's 1,561 new home starts exceeded those of other top-selling communities in Florida, Texas, Nevada and California. Earlier in the month, Lakewood Ranch was named the second fastest-selling community in the nation, according to Maryland-based real estate consulting firm RCLCO’s 2019 Mid-Year Ranking.

Recent additions to Lakewood Ranch include two new community parks, two new shopping centers, and the addition of 1.1 million square feet of commercial development, which resulted in 222 new businesses and 2,631 jobs. Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has led more than 28 miles of road expansions, added a new sheriff sub-station on S.R. 70, and introduced a new town hall for residents. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center recently completed an expansion, and Dr. Mona Jain Middle School will open for the 2019-20 school year. Home prices in Lakewood Ranch range from $200,000 to more than $1 million, including condominiums, paired villas, and single-family homes.