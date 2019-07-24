North Port Area Chamber to Host Multi-Industry Job Fair

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a job and career fair on Friday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m.-noon at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port 34286. More than 40 employers from the area will be on-site to meet with job seekers, many interviewing and making job offers during the event. Participating employers include City of North Port, Sarasota County Government, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Waffle House and more. All industries are represented, as well as positions ranging from entry-level to professional. Resume reviews will also be available during the event.

Prior to the job and career fair, CareerSource Suncoast and Goodwill Job Connection will offer free resume preparation, mock interviews, and help job seekers research employers and fill out applications. For more information, visit any CareerSource Suncoast or Goodwill Job Connection location.

For more information about this event, call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at (941) 564-3040, e-mail info@northportareachamber.com or visit the website here.