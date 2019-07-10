Ernie Garcia Named to Forbes List of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Ernie Garcia Image: Courtesy Photo

Morgan Stanley has announced that Ernie Garcia, an executive director and financial advisor in the firm’s Sarasota wealth management office, has been named to Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. The list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.