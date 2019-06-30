Sarasota Doctor Among First to Earn ‘Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Expert’ Designation

Dr. Kristie Skoglund, chief operating officer at the Florida Center for Early Childhood, recently became one of the first people in the state to be endorsed as an infant and early childhood mental health expert. Skoglund, who has been employed at the Florida Center for more than 20 years, was one of eight experts across the state invited to apply for the endorsement, which was issued through the Florida Association for Infant Mental Health (FAIMH). She and seven others will now serve as the "leadership cohort," reviewing applications and advising a select group of early childhood experts who have applied for the same type of endorsement credential.