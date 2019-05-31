Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Named New Executive Director of We Care Manatee, Inc.

We Care Manatee, Inc. has named Dr. Moya L. Alfonso its new executive director. Alfonso succeeds We Care Manatee's former executive director, Victoria Kasdan, and will lead the organization in its efforts to facilitate free medical care and specialty referral services for low-income, uninsured adult residents of Manatee County.

Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Image: Courtesy Photo

Alfonso has more than 19 years of experience as a leader in public health at the local, state, and national levels. Since 2010, she has served as a professor of public health at Georgia Southern University. She has considerable expertise in community health and has used this expertise for many years to address the needs of underserved communities in rural and urban areas. Prior to her tenure as a professor, she co-directed the Methods and Evaluation Unit of the Florida Prevention Research Center at USF.