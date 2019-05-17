New Oak & Stone Opens Monday

Sarasota's second Oak & Stone restaurant (and the company's third overall) will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at 4067 Clark Road, Sarasota. The new restaurant will take up over 8,000 square feet, with 152 seats. As at the University Parkway location that opened in 2016, the restaurant will offer a self-serve beer tap wall, with 50 different brews at any given time that can be poured by using a radio-frequency identification bracelet that tracks your tab as you try different beers. The food menu is built around pizzas, sandwiches, burgers and salads. The restaurant will also offer brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

After this Oak & Stone location opens, look for two more to open soon: one in Bradenton and one in Naples, joining the existing Sarasota locations and one in St. Petersburg.