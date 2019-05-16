Tricia Mire Joins Ringling College Office for Advancement

Tricia Mire Image: Courtesy Photo

Ringling College of Art and Design has announced that Tricia Mire has joined the Office for Advancement as a senior development officer. Mire will be responsible for identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding donors for strategic fundraising initiatives at the college.

Mire has more than two decades of fundraising experience in the visual and performing arts, having held development and management positions with cultural organizations in Sarasota, New York City, and New Orleans. As Asolo Repertory Theatre’s director of development for the last eight years, she inspired loyal donor support that built the organization’s capacity to produce work of the highest artistic excellence, and to expand education and engagement programs for the community.

A native Floridian, Mire relocated to Sarasota in 2010 after 15 years dedicated to the cultural life of New York City, in particular the revitalization of Lower Manhattan. In her spare time she enjoys adventures with her son, Charles, searching for vintage vinyl records, cooking, traveling, and shelling after a good storm.