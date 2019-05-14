Gecko's Launches Month-Long 'Iron Chef Challenge'

Gecko’s Grill & Pub Image: Chad Spencer

Starting today and running through Sunday, June 9, diners can take advantage of creative new dishes and fresh spins on fan favorites as all six Sarasota Gecko’s Grill & Pub locations, plus Venice's Dockside Waterfront Grill, participate in the annual Gecko’s Hospitality Group Iron Chef Challenge. The Challenge is a competition in which each restaurant designs a special Iron Chef Menu on a weekly basis. Each unique menu must include a minimum of one appetizer and three entrées, all priced at $22 or less. The weekly winning restaurants will be chosen based on the ratio of Iron Chef Menu food sales to total food sales for that week at each respective location.

The ultimate Iron Chef Grand Champion will be determined at the Championship Final during the week of June 18-23. In this final cook-off round, the chef and sous chef teams at all the locations will compete to create a winning menu. The victorious team wins a bonus for the year, along with eternal glory.

For more info about this year's Iron Chef Challenge, check out the Gecko's website.