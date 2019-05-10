  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Mental Health

Mental Health Nonprofit Sunshine From Darkness Plans 2020 Relaunch

The organization will host a pair of special events: the Journey to Wellness Symposium and Inspiring Hope Dinner.

By Staff 5/10/2019 at 10:48am

Jeffrey Peterson

Image: Courtesy Photo

Jeffrey Peterson, son of Sunshine From Darkness founders Lee and Bob Peterson, has announced plans to relaunch the nonprofit organization with a pair of special events: The Journey to Wellness Symposium and Inspiring Hope Dinner on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The goal for both events is to raise awareness and funds for local mental health causes.

“Our mission is to continue the work of my parents and fund local non-profits who provide services for those suffering from mental health disorders and substance abuse,” says Peterson. 

The Journey to Wellness Symposium will be free and open to the public, scheduled from 9:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Van Wezel Grand Foyer.

The Inspiring Hope Dinner will take place that same evening at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, and will feature speakers Steve Ford, actor, mental health advocate and son of former President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford; Kathy Cronkite, mental health advocate, author and daughter of broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite; and Ron Suskind, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of Life Animated.

The Inspiring Hope Dinner will also present the organization’s inaugural Lee and Bob Peterson Luminary Award to both Steve Ford and Kathy Cronkite. Ron Suskind will receive the Lee and Bob Peterson Advocacy Award. The event will benefit mental health and addiction services provided by Coastal Behavioral Health, whose programs serve more than 7,000 local children, adolescents, adults, seniors and families.

Sunshine From Darkness was founded in 1998. Over a course of 13 years, the organization raised over $5 million and served as a champion for research, treatment, education and efforts to erase the stigma of living with mental illness. Notably, the organization contributed substantially to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, which has provided nearly $400 million in grants to more than 4,700 scientists in more than 550 institutions around the world.

Filed under
mental health
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Mr. Chatterbox

Sarasota's Weirdest Restaurants, According to Mr. Chatterbox

05/09/2019 By Robert Plunket

Take one down, pass it around

99 Bottles Is Your New Downtown Beer Bar

05/09/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler

The Venue Replaces 15 South Ristorante on St. Armands Circle

05/08/2019 By Staff

Brunch Time

Here's Everything You Can Do In Sarasota On Mother's Day

05/08/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Match Point

Love Soccer? The Sarasota Metropolis FC, the Region’s First-Ever Soccer Franchise, Won Its Inaugural Game

05/09/2019 By Isaac Eger

Preview

Manatee Players' 2019-20 Season Line-Up Promises Some Big Shows

05/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 9-15

05/09/2019 By Ilene Denton

Awards

Southeastern Guide Dogs Film Named a “Best of the Best” Winner at Brand Film Festival in New York

05/08/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Best of Sarasota

Best of Sarasota 2019: Readers' Choice

05/01/2019

Best of Sarasota 2019

Our Editors' Picks for the Best New Restaurants, Shopping and Services in Sarasota-Manatee

04/30/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Kay Kipling, Ilene Denton, and Giulia Heyward

Shop Talk

Influence Style Launches Private Label

04/25/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Siesta Key Estate Sells for $7.5 Million

11:45am By Staff

Development

Sales Exceed $26 Million for Stock Signature Homes in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota

05/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Announces New Associates

05/07/2019 By Staff

Groundbreaking

J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. Breaks Ground on New Dental Education Facility

05/06/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Best of Sarasota

Video: Relive the Magic of our #BestofSarasota Party

12:59pm

Hurricanes

University of Florida Encourages Floridians to Prepare Early for Hurricane Season

11:37am By Staff

Transportation

City Launches 'Sarasota in Motion' Master Public Transportation Plan

11:10am By Staff

Mental Health

Mental Health Nonprofit Sunshine From Darkness Plans 2020 Relaunch

10:48am By Staff

Philanthropy

Nearly $20,000 in Gifts to be Awarded to Organizations Serving Local African-American and Black Communities

10:16am Photography by Staff

Economic Development

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Celebrates National Economic Development Week

9:59am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Right flight

Take a Gander at This Insane Private Jet

05/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Local Surgeon Elected President of Florida Vascular Society

05/07/2019 By Staff

Events

Healthy Start Coalition's 25th Annual Community Baby Shower Takes Place This Weekend

05/07/2019 By Staff

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cycling

Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

05/01/2019 By Staff

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe