Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

Off The Handle will hold its grand opening May 2. Image: Shutterstock

Off The Handle, a women-owned indoor cycling studio, announces the company’s upcoming grand opening in Sarasota. Off The Handle holds high-energy, daily 45-minute spin classes that welcomes all fitness levels and focuses on harnessing riders’ inner-strength.

The studio will celebrate its opening with a launch party at the studio on May 2 from 5-7 p.m. Guests who attend the event will be eligible to receive a special "founders membership" at a discounted rate of $89/month for unlimited classes, a 10 percent cost saving.

The location at 4061 Clark Road marks the first venture for owners Bianca Ventura and Aimee Howe. The two came together with a vision of providing an empowering environment with fun but challenging workouts to members of the Sarasota community.

The new studio will host a variety of high-energy classes daily, combining free weights, core strengthening, stationary cycling and creative choreography, all set to energizing music.

For more information, visit www.offthehandlesrq.com.