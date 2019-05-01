  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

Cycling

Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

Off The Handle holds high-energy, daily 45-minute spin classes that welcomes all fitness levels and focuses on harnessing riders’ inner strength.

By Staff 5/1/2019 at 10:32am

Off The Handle will hold its grand opening May 2. 

Image: Shutterstock

Off The Handle, a women-owned indoor cycling studio, announces the company’s upcoming grand opening in Sarasota. Off The Handle holds high-energy, daily 45-minute spin classes that welcomes all fitness levels and focuses on harnessing riders’ inner-strength.

The studio will celebrate its opening with a launch party at the studio on May 2 from 5-7 p.m. Guests who attend the event will be eligible to receive a special "founders membership" at a discounted rate of $89/month for unlimited classes, a 10 percent cost saving.

The location at 4061 Clark Road marks the first venture for owners Bianca Ventura and Aimee Howe. The two came together with a vision of providing an empowering environment with fun but challenging workouts to members of the Sarasota community.   

The new studio will host a variety of high-energy classes daily, combining free weights, core strengthening, stationary cycling and creative choreography, all set to energizing music. 

For more information, visit www.offthehandlesrq.com.

Filed under
biking
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunday Fun Day

What to Do in Sarasota on Cinco De Mayo

1:40pm By Giulia Heyward

Philly Flair

You'll Find Real-Deal Cheesesteaks at Gentile Bros. on the South Trail

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tel Aviv in a Truck

Spice Boys Brings Modern Israeli Food to Sarasota

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best of Sarasota 2019

Our Editors' Picks for the Best New Restaurants, Shopping and Services in Sarasota-Manatee

04/30/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Kay Kipling, Ilene Denton, and Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Selby Gardens Announces Its 2020 Exhibition

2:51pm By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Girls Inc. 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon

2:09pm Photography by Lori Sax

Stayin' Alive

Florida is the Deadliest State in the Nation for Bicyclists. An Expert Tells Us Why

1:48pm By Isaac Eger

Sunday Fun Day

What to Do in Sarasota on Cinco De Mayo

1:40pm By Giulia Heyward

My Digital Ride

Is the $2,000 Peloton Bike Actually Worth It?

1:33pm By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

Five Bike Trails to Please Any Kind of Rider

1:20pm By Isaac Eger

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2019

Our Editors' Picks for the Best New Restaurants, Shopping and Services in Sarasota-Manatee

04/30/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Kay Kipling, Ilene Denton, and Giulia Heyward

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Influence Style Launches Private Label

04/25/2019 By Megan McDonald

Glow Getter

10 Products for Glowing Summer Skin

04/15/2019 By Heather Saba

Best of Sarasota

Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

04/15/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

The Hottest Instagram Trends Right Now—and Where to Buy Them Locally

04/08/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Bay Plaza

04/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

New Hires

Selma Göker Wilson Joins Schimberg Group as Project Manager

04/30/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

A Longboat Key Mansion in Regents Court Sells for $7.5 Million

04/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

New Models in Lakewood Ranch, the Preserve at West Villages, The Founders Club and More

04/29/2019 By Ilene Denton

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

News & City Life

Limelight

Girls Inc. 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon

2:09pm Photography by Lori Sax

Stayin' Alive

Florida is the Deadliest State in the Nation for Bicyclists. An Expert Tells Us Why

1:48pm By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

Five Bike Trails to Please Any Kind of Rider

1:20pm By Isaac Eger

New Hires

Conservation Foundation Names Lee Ann Rodriguez New Director of Philanthropy

12:01pm By Staff

Education

Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading Kicks Off Summer Reading Challenge

11:50am By Staff

Car Talk

Tesla Opens New Service Location in Sarasota

11:20am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Cycling

Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

10:32am By Staff

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Essential Intelligence

Fueled by an Anti-Vaccine Movement, The Measles Virus is Resurging

04/29/2019 By David Hackett

Funding

Sarasota-Based Omeza Raises $5.75 Million in Second Capital Round of Funding

04/24/2019 By Staff

Yoga

Pineapple Yoga Studio Launches 'Love Your Brain' Yoga Classes

04/17/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe