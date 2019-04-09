Alan Cumming Dazzles Audiences with 'Legal Immigrant'

Alan Cumming Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Alan Cumming is returning to Sarasota's Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall this month. The Tony-award winning performer will bring his new show Legal Immigrant to the Van Wezel on Saturday, April 20.

Starting at 8 p.m., this cabaret-style event combines theater with music and dance, and even embodies the eclectic background of Cumming himself. Cumming has acted in hit films such as the Spy Kids trilogy and Son of the Mask, as well as prime television shows such as The Good Wife. He's also had an expansive career on Broadway. Of his current touring show, Cumming says, "It's a great way to be in the moment and portray a real range of content and emotions. It features a range of experiences that embody a true cabaret."

Legal Immigrant also marks the 10th anniversary of Cumming's status as a U.S. citizen, an experience that the Scottish-American actor plans to address in the show. "It's really a reflection, and a celebration, of what it means to be an immigrant," Cumming says. "As well as some of the issues that come with getting older."

And for eager fans who want a hint of what's to come, Cumming promises that, like any good cabaret, it'll be a performance unlike any other. "It's gut-wrenching," he says. "With cabaret, there's no one rule, so just know that we'll be doing something that's good."

Tickets for Legal Immigrant are available here.