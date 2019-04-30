A Longboat Key Mansion in Regents Court Sells for $7.5 Million

891 Longboat Club Road Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

A luxury beachfront estate in Regents Court, behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club, sold on April 29 for $7.5 million. It was the highest MLS sale on Longboat Key in five years, according to listing agent Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate--just two weeks after a home in nearby Country Club Shores sold for $5.1 million, making it the previously highest sale of 2019.

Set on 134 feet of Gulf-front, the home at 891 Longboat Club Road was built in 2005 and has five bedrooms and six baths in 5,974 square feet of living space. It had been listed at $8.4 million. Ian Addy and Gail Wittig of Michael Saunders & Company represented the buyers.