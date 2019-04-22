Gecko's Opens New Event and Meeting Space

The Signature Events & Catering space Image: Courtesy Anne Rollings

The company that owns and operates six Gecko's Grill & Pub locations, plus a handful of other restaurants and bars around the area, recently opened Signature Events & Catering, a medium-sized event and meeting rental space. The space is located in The Landings, in the original Gecko's location, which closed in 2017 when the company opened a new restaurant nearby, and is designed to host cocktail parties, private receptions, business meetings, family get-togethers and more.

Signature Events & Catering is located at 4870 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more info, call (941) 259-0606 or check out the Gecko's website.