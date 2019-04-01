Groundbreaking
Sarasota Memorial Will Break Ground on New Venice Hospital on April 4
The new facility is projected to open in the fall of 2021.
Sarasota Memorial will break ground on its new Venice hospital this Thursday, April 4. The new facility is situated on a 65-acre campus on the corner of Laurel and Pinebrook Roads, located off I-75 in Venice. Speakers at the event include Sarasota County public hospital board chair Joe DeVirgilio; Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder; and Venice Hospital president Sharon Roush. The event will be streamed live at smh.com/live.
Founded in 1925, Sarasota Memorial is Sarasota County’s only public hospital and the only not-for-profit health system in the region. The Venice hospital is the most significant addition in the health system’s 94-year history; the campus will bring SMH’s physician base further south, which in turn will help build the medical staff for a future hospital in North Port. The four-story, 350,000-square-foot hospital and medical campus is anticipated to open in the fall of 2021.