Harbor Acres Bayfront Home Sells for $9.85 Million

The off-market deal is the highest price for residential real estate in Sarasota County since October 2014.

By Ilene Denton 2/5/2019 at 3:09pm

1233 Hillview Drive

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Company

A 4,874-square-foot, two-story home at 1233 Hillview Drive in Harbor Acres sold at the end of January for $9.85 million. The off-market transaction—which took just two weeks to complete—is the highest price for residential real estate in Sarasota County since October 2014.

The Southern plantation-style home is set on almost one acre of bayfront, with 146 feet of seawall and unobstructed views of downtown Sarasota, the Ringling Causeway and Bird Key.

Two Michael Saunders & Company agents handled the transaction: Barbara Sassen May represented the buyer, and Debra Pitell-Hauge represented seller Margaret Wise. Pitell-Hauge had represented Wise when she and her late husband purchased the property 10 years ago. Sassen May was recently looking at waterfront properties with her clients, but they had not found the perfect fit. According to a Michael Saunders & Company spokeswoman, a discussion between the two real estate agents led Pitell-Hauge to approach Wise about selling the home, and the transaction took place in just two weeks.

“Sometimes an unconventional and creative approach is needed in a real estate transaction to create a win-win for all stakeholders,” Michael Saunders, founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company, said in a press release. “Through the collaborative, professional, and highly skilled efforts of Barbara Sassen May and Debra Pitell-Hauge, the perfect off-market property was identified, which led to a very successful transaction for buyers and seller alike.”

