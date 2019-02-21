Real estate
Home and Condo Sales Down in Sarasota and Manatee Counties
Sales of single-family homes and townhouses and condos in both Sarasota and Manatee counties were down in January, when compared to January 2018, according to new statistics published by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. In Sarasota County, single-family home sales dropped by 11.4 percent, while townhouse and condo sales were down by 33.1 percent. In Manatee County, single-family home sales declined by 16 percent and townhouse and condo sales dropped by 6.9 percent.