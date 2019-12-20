Five Crave-Worthy Cakes

Bûche de Noël Image: Shutterstock

I am not a frosting kind of woman. (Well... unless we're talking about cream cheese frosting.) But still, a moist layer cake, with more cake than icing, is a special treat when it is made to perfection. Here are my five favorite local cakes:

Coconut Layer Cake at Morton's Gourmet Market

1924 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 955-9856, mortonsmarket.com

While I have been spoiled over the years with the exact replica of the Planters Inn coconut cake from Sarasota Magazine digital editor Megan McDonald, this layer cake is moist and fluffy and with sweet shredded coconut and white icing. A nice selection for a Southern-themed meal.

Limoncello Cake at Publix

Multiple locations, publix.com

There is a reason that Publix is often voted best bakery in local readers' polls. The limoncello cake is reminiscent of a cool summer day’s picnic, with tangy lemon curd layered in a light white cake. For celebrations and retirement cakes, have them decorate it with beach chairs and palm trees.

Carrot Cake at The Oasis Café

3542 S. Osprey Ave., (941) 957-1214, theoasiscafe.net

Hard to choose between Oasis' carrot cake and the banana cake with maple caramel frosting, which might just "take the cake." If you have a sweet tooth, either one is for you.

Chocolate Ganache Cake at Fresh Market

5251 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 355-0417, thefreshmarket.com

Rich and oh so decadent, this one is for extreme chocolate lovers.

Bûche de Noël at C'est La Vie!

1553 Main St, Sarasota, (941) 906-9575; 8527 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park, (941) 355-2323; cestlaviesarasota.com

Order quickly in time for the holidays. This is a tradition in our house, thanks to its sweet, beautiful design and wow factor. While there are several to choose from, our favorite is the traditional coffee flavor with coffee syrup, garnished with a light butter cream.