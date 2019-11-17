  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Asolo Rep Makes The Sound of Music Ring

A new production of a familiar classic is lively, fun and sometimes touching.

By Kay Kipling 11/17/2019 at 1:20pm

Tally Sessions and Maddie Shea Baldwin with the "Von Trapp family." 

Image: Paul Tate dePoo III

How do you solve a problem like The Sound of Music? That is, how does a theater company—in this case Asolo Repertory Theatre—breathe fresh life into a musical so familiar to so many, whether through countless community, school and professional productions, or from the classic 1965 movie, viewed in repeat airings on TV over the decades?

Well, director-choreographer Josh Rhodes would probably tell you, by examining the text, songs and lyrics of the Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II show (with a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, taking liberal license with historical fact) as if for the first time, eschewing any visions of previous adaptations. Perhaps that did the trick for him and his cast and designers, and it should most likely do the trick for audiences, too.

Sophie Lee Morris and Cole Doman (Back) as Liesl and Rolf.

Image: Paul Tate dePoo III

There is no radical rethinking of this story of the Von Trapp family singers, one-time postulant Fraulein Maria, and the drama of the takeover of Austria by Germany’s Third Reich in the late 1930s. We still have the usual nuns and Nazis, and the children being taught the magic of music by their new governess. But thanks to the talents both on the stage and in back of it, this production manages to rise above expectations.

Tally Sessions, Cora Messer and Maddie Shea Baldwin

Image: Cliff Roles

For starters, Maddie Shea Baldwin makes for an energetic, feisty Maria, timid at first about leaving the convent walls to serve the Von Trapp family and its martinet father Georg (Tally Sessions) but soon willing to stand up to him. Her personality onstage makes her interactions with all those children believable and enjoyable, on the famous “Do-Re-Mi” song that first brings them together and throughout the show. That carries over to the Maria-Georg love story, which can sometimes seem implausible or merely formulaic. The softening of Georg’s hardened exterior, via a few notes of music, may be facile, but in Sessions’ portrayal, it is encouraging to watch the character’s return to life; and after all, the show is all about the power of music.

Kate Loprest and Darren Matthias

Image: Cliff Roles

That said, it’s also refreshing to get away at times from the Von Trapps to their outsider visitors, impresario Max Detweiler (Darren Mathias) and tycoon Elsa Schraeder (Kate Loprest, doing a nice job here). It’s a measure of the old Rodgers-Hammerstein talent that they can switch so smoothly from the country folk yodelings of “The Lonely Goatherd” immediately to the witty sophistication of “How Can Love Survive” with this duo, and then very shortly afterwards to that oft-sung inspirational “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” (powerfully delivered by Liz McCartney as the Mother Abbess).

Along the way, we also see some pleasing work by Sophie Lee Morris and Cole Doman as young would-be lovers Liesl and Rolf; Rhodes’ choreography with bicycle to “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” is enjoyable, as are the pillow-tossing antics on “Goatherd” and the swirling action of “Do-Re-Mi.”

Paul Tate DePoo III’s set design uses the background of stone walls to suggest both the abbey and the Von Trapp home, with projections conveying the surrounding mountain scenery. And Loren Shaw’s costume designs work well within the parameters of the script while still allowing for some creativity. Music supervisor Sinai Tabak and music director Jordon Cunningham likewise deserve applause for their accomplished interpretations of the score.

The Sound of Music continues through Dec. 28; for tickets call 351-8000 or go to asolorep.org.

 

Filed under
asolo repertory theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Openings

Blasé Café & Martini Bar Brings French-Mediterranean Food to Southside Village

11/14/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Turn off the oven

Where to Dine Out on Thanksgiving Day

11/14/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekly Planner

A Murder Mystery Dinner Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/13/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Pair well

How to Pick the Perfect Wine to Drink on Thanksgiving

11/12/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Baseball

Orioles Add Spring Training Home Game

3:29pm By Staff

Review

Asolo Rep Makes The Sound of Music Ring

1:20pm By Kay Kipling

Jules’ Rules

Sarasota Performer's New Book Offers Witty Advice for Women on the Dating Scene

11/14/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Nov. 14-20

11/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

11/01/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Developer Purchases 1.75 Acres of Land From the Sarasota Kennel Club

11/14/2019 Photography by Staff

Sneak Preview

The 2020 Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

11/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

An Oyster Bay Landings Home Sells for $4 Million

11/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Tarpon Towers Purchases Space for Corporate HQ in Lakewood Ranch

11/12/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

City News

Citizens’ Academy Returns for 2020

3:38pm By Staff

Awards

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Announces 2019 'Sandies' Winners

3:19pm By Staff

Mergers

GateHouse Media, Gannett to Merge in $1.13 Billion Deal

3:05pm By Staff

Redistricting

Democratic Groups Oppose Redistricting Plan

11/14/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Brain Health

Lakewood Ranch Brain Health Initiative Exceeds $1.6 Million in Funding

11/13/2019 By Staff

Forever Jung

C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota to Host Lecture and Workshop Series

11/08/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Health News

Hospitals Receive Fall 2019 Leapfrog Safety Grades

11/07/2019 By Staff

Health Report

Groundbreaking Prostate Cancer Trial Taking Place in Sarasota

11/07/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe