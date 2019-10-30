  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review

The Reborn Libby's Improves on the Original

This is French comfort food par excellence—delicious and satisfying.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 10/30/2019 at 2:11pm Published in the November 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Libby’s new look is bright and inviting.

Image: Tim Robison 

Is it possible that French food today is underrated? For decades, high-end restaurants in America competed to perfect French cooking, offering more and more refined versions of duck confit, beef bourguignon and sole meunière, as if French cuisine were the only culinary tradition worth honoring. 

That attitude has gone out the window. American chefs now embrace flavors and techniques from distant countries and cultures, while also resuscitating neglected food traditions from right here at home. But all that newness has left a void in the world of French cooking—a void that, in Sarasota, at least, Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie is now filling. Libby’s first opened back in 2008 and for a decade served as the flagship eatery of Steve Seidensticker’s company, Tableseide Restaurant Group. Seidensticker’s son, Joe Seidensticker, the company’s chief executive officer, and daughter, Lisa Seidensticker, the chief operating officer, originally planned to remodel Libby’s and reopen last fall, a schedule thrown off by the death of their widely admired father, as well as construction setbacks. Libby’s finally opened for business again this May, with a stunning new look and a revamped menu.

Libby’s charred octopus.

Image: Tim Robison

With its other new restaurant, Lemon Tree Kitchen, Tableseide has thrown in with the trend of offering lots of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items for people following special diets. When I asked Lisa Seidensticker in May if the new Libby’s would follow that example, I got an emphatic no, right before Joe Seidensticker brought out a wooden cutting board weighted down with a duck and pork terrine served with spicy mustard, cornichons, walnuts and crusty bread. The cool pâté inside the terrine is rich and fatty; a thick slice of it is pure indulgence. And while it isn’t on the current menu, which changes often, it has lingered in my mind. Expertly spiced and accented with pistachios and thyme, it was the kind of warm, hearty dish that tastes great with a glass of sparkling white wine between ski runs in the French Alps.

As that terrine demonstrated, the new Libby’s is committed to the brasserie concept. “Brasserie” originally meant “brewery,” and the brasserie style of restaurant in France is often a casual place, as much a bar as a restaurant, with delicious, uncomplicated food at a price that allows for regular stop-ins.

A roasted half-chicken served with warm potato salad.

Image: Tim Robison

Libby’s rotisserie half chicken ($24) is a perfect example of what you’ll find. There’s nothing creative about it, just a plump, juicy half-bird that’s been roasted to perfection and is served alongside a warm potato salad studded with bits of bacon and Brussels sprouts. Same with the skirt steak ($32), perhaps my favorite cut of beef. A long, thin strip of meat, grilled until charred on the outside while still red-pink inside, it is wonderful, particularly when dunked in the restaurant’s unnecessary but outstanding au poivre sauce.

The watercress salad.

Image: Tim Robison

The restaurant also offers one of Sarasota’s best burgers ($16) and excellent salads. I love the watercress salad ($11) with its herbal greens, spicy walnuts and blue cheese, as well as the bistro salad ($11), delivered with a quivering poached egg on top. The charred octopus ($16) is another standout. The flesh is tenderized before being grilled, resulting in a soft but meaty texture and a blackened exterior. The cocktails and beer and wine menu are a hit, too—making Libby’s an ideal place for an evening meetup. The only misstep: dessert. A soufflé came out slightly burnt.

Nothing on the revamped Libby’s menu will strike you as bold or innovative. It’s French comfort food par excellence—delicious and satisfying.

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie1917 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota  | (941) 487-7300 | tableseide.com/libbys-neighborhood-brasserie

Filed under
restaurant review, Libby's
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie

$$ French, New American 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasseries offers rich, satisfying food in a stylish, approachable space.

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

The Reborn Libby's Improves on the Original

2:11pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Coffee Shop Hangout, an Italian Wine Dinner and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10:20am By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Let's give 'em something to taco 'bout

New Mexican Eatery in Old Two Senoritas Spot to Open Next Month

10:13am By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Really Big Sand Box

Sand Sculptor Karen Fralich Returns to This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic

4:27pm By Kay Kipling

Essential Intelligence

Inside the Wide World of Cricket

1:36pm By Ilene Denton

Arts & Culture

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Will Offer Arts Leadership Academy

10/29/2019 By Staff

Lectures

The Ringling, Newtown Alive! Partner for 'Collecting Recollections' Series

10/28/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Mod Moment

SarasotaMOD Weekend Celebrates 'Sarasota in the Sixties'

5:31pm By Ilene Denton

Atomic Mod

Home Tour: A ’60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century

5:17pm Photography by Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtors Affiliate With Local Firms

2:49pm By Staff

Top Sales

One Day, Two Mega Sales on Anna Maria Island

2:37pm By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Flashback

Flashback: Sailor Circus, 1952

4:33pm By Ilene Denton

Grants

Impact 100 SRQ Announces Grant Finalists

1:02pm By Staff

The Bay

The Bay Hires Jon F. Swift Construction as Construction Manager for Phase One

12:45pm By Staff

Fast Track

Local Professionals Earn Public Relations Accreditation

12:44pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Healthcare

New Medicare Nursing Home Ratings Released

10/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Honors Physicians, Installs New Staff Leaders

10/28/2019 By Staff

Health Report

New Robot Aids in Knee Replacements

10/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe