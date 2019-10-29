  1. Home & Real Estate
Lakewood Ranch Ranks No. 1 in the Nation for Housing Starts

Lakewood Ranch’s 1,467 new home starts exceeded those of other communities in Florida, including The Villages, as well as those in Las Vegas, Arizona and California.

By Staff 10/29/2019 at 3:17pm

Image: Staff

Lakewood Ranch led the nation in annual housing starts for the third quarter of 2019, according to Metrostudy, a research and consulting firm specializing in U.S. residential markets. Lakewood Ranch’s 1,467 new home starts exceeded those of other communities in Florida, including The Villages, as well as those in Las Vegas, Arizona and California.

The master-planned community has 17 actively selling villages, including its three newest additions: Kolter’s Cresswind; The Palisades, from Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton; and Woodleaf Hammock, featuring M/I Homes and Meritage Homes. Prices in Lakewood Ranch range from $200,000 to more than $1 million, and sales come from throughout Florida, as well as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland. 

Among the community's lifestyle offerings are an expanded farmers’ market, which begins Nov. 3, and the area’s first “Mindful Triathlon,” which consists of a 5K run, yoga and meditation. Coming online in the first quarter of 2020 are a resident website, with a directory exclusively for Lakewood Ranch businesses, and "Ranch Nite Wednesdays," which will feature food trucks, cornhole leagues, music and more at the Sarasota Polo Club at Lakewood Ranch.

