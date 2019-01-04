Data
Unemployment Rate Rises
The American economy added 312,000 jobs during the month of December, while the nation's unemployment rate rose from 3.7 percent in November to 3.9 percent last month, according to new data published Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job gains primarily occurred in health care, food services and drinking places, construction, manufacturing and retail, according to the Bureau.