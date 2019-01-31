2019 Parade of Homes Kicks Off Feb. 16

Claiborne model by Stock Development in Lakeview Estates at The Lake Club. Image: Courtesy Stock Signature Homes

Good news for those searching for a new home, looking for the latest design trends to use in remodeling their existing home, or people who simply like to tour open houses: The 2019 Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association Parade of Homes is right around the corner.

Taking place Feb. 16 through March 10, the Parade includes 107 model homes in a wide range of price in six featured communities from northwest Bradenton to east of I-75 and down to North Port: Lakewood Ranch, One Particular Harbor, Palma Sola Bay Club, The Concession, Islands on the Manatee River, West Villages and Grand Palm.

Thousands of people took the self-guided tour last year; in fact, says MSBIA spokeswoman Leslie Weed, the Parade is so popular that “we have people who tell us they schedule their vacations around it.”

By opening day, the Parade website will be completely updated with maps and photographs and videos of listings. Brochures will be available at each home, as well.