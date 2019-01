From left to right: Cameron Hall, Sharon Carole and Christopher Covelli Image: Courtesy Allison Moore

The new downtown Sarasota restaurant Sage opened Tuesday at 1216 First St., Sarasota. Led by owner Sharon Carole, general manager Cameron Hall and executive chef Christopher Covelli, the restaurant features a multi-level dining room with a vintage copper-top cocktail bar, 3,400 square feet of event space and a rooftop lounge featuring 360-degree views of downtown Sarasota.