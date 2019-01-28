  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review

Rudolph's, a Hip Restaurant and Bar, Enlivens the Stylish New Sarasota Modern Hotel

The restaurant is gorgeous—and the food matches the look.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/28/2019 at 11:28am Published in the February 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

The restaurant's mod bar.

Image: Daniel Perales

If you name your restaurant after a legendary architect, you’d better make sure the space looks sharp. Rudolph’s, the restaurant inside The Sarasota Modern hotel, which opened in the Rosemary District in December, is named in tribute to Paul Rudolph, and its lush environs do justice to a revered name.

The restaurant is divided into three main areas: a brightly lit, glass-walled dining room that offers nighttime street-corner vistas; a moody round bar with an upside-down alligator attached to the ceiling; and a lattice-ceilinged patio adjacent to the pool. Does it follow the strictures of the Sarasota School of Architecture that Rudolph helped pioneer? You’ll have to ask an architecture critic. Authentic or not, it’s gorgeous, and the food matches the look.

The “Rudolph’s” appetizer marries delicate salmon and beets

Image: Daniel Perales

Chef Jennifer Salhoff, who moved to Sarasota last year from Philadelphia, where she oversaw high-end French and Cuban restaurants, designs her plates with an eye for structure and color. The Rudolph’s appetizer ($16) includes swirls of salmon cured with beets plus cubes of vivid roasted beets and a splash of crimson beet purée. It looks like springtime on a plate, and tastes like it, too, with clean, subtle flavors. A wild boar shank entrée ($38), meanwhile, looks like a mini-skyscraper, with a tall bone surrounded by tender meat, charred vegetables and a turmeric-yellow cauliflower purée.

Charred octopus over squid ink risotto at Rudolph’s at The Sarasota Modern hotel.

Image: Daniel Perales

While bright colors are a unifying principle, the flavors draw from around the globe. The menu hops from Southern-fried gator bites ($11) to a Tuscan kale salad ($13), with a stopover in Spain for paella ($40). Pork belly ($27) nods to Latin America, with its marriage of tamarind, roasted poblano peppers and charred corn. The octopus ($30), meanwhile, is charred and plated on top of dramatic squid ink risotto and accented with a saffron emulsion and tiny pickled vegetables. “I get bored very easily,” says Salhoff, who grew up in upstate New York and went to art school before getting into restaurant cooking.

She eventually moved to Manhattan, where she staged at a number of diverse upper-echelon restaurants, and she even appeared in a season of Hell’s Kitchen, the intense reality show starring noted yeller Gordon Ramsay. She was encouraged to audition. “I have a temper,” she says with a laugh, “and I’m very straightforward.” You have to be “thick-skinned” to get ahead in the culinary world, she says. Being a woman in a male-dominated industry provides even more challenges, but “a chef is a chef. You’ve just got to be stubborn.”

Rudolph’s pork belly, served with creamy grits.

Image: Daniel Perales

Salhoff’s food isn’t the only star at Rudolph’s, which serves a number of thoughtful $12 cocktails dreamed up by bartenders Eli Clark-Kramer and Robert Boyland. “Midnight at the Marina” is dry for a whiskey cocktail, flavored with just rye and three types of bitters, while the “Poolside Gossip” balances vodka, peach liqueur, blueberry syrup, lemon juice, lavender bitters and prosecco. At most hotels, the poolside cocktails are sugary, overpriced dreck. Here, they’re terrific.

A “Poolside Gossip” cocktail.

Image: Daniel Perales

What the restaurant lacks so far is buzz. When I ate there in late December, there were few customers. There’s something to be said for a quiet, intimate dinner, but
the sumptuous design could use more liveliness to make diners want to linger for dessert or a second round. The price point may also be a challenge. Entrées priced north of $40 may not be unusual in bigger cities, but they stand out in Sarasota.

There’s an upside to a quiet start. Salhoff says it’s given her time to play around with the menu and allowed her team to mesh. She moved to Sarasota 16 days before the hotel opened and created the basic starter menu in a rush. Now, she says, she can take her time: “I’ve got the freedom to do whatever I want.”

Filed under
Rosemary District, restaurant review
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Trendspotting

I Tried It: Celery Juice

11:36am By Megan McDonald

Restaurant Review

Rudolph's, a Hip Restaurant and Bar, Enlivens the Stylish New Sarasota Modern Hotel

11:28am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Life of the Party

How to Plan the Ultimate Party

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton, Giulia Heyward, Cooper Levey-Baker, and Michael Riedel

Hosts With the Mosts

Secrets from Top Home Party Throwers

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

The Pros Say

Top Party Planners Share Their Secrets to Great Events

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Coming Soon

Sarasota's Own Charlie Barnett in New Netflix Series Russian Doll, Starting Feb. 1

3:02pm By Kay Kipling

Retail

American Spending During Super Bowl Expected to Reach $14.8 Billion

2:02pm By Staff

Events

'Creativity Conference' Scheduled for March 29-31

1:47pm By Staff

Limelight

Visible Men Impact Awards

10:11am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

WBTT Brings to Light James Baldwin's Seldom-Seen The Amen Corner

01/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

FST's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time a Stirring Journey

01/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty 101

How to Create a 'No Makeup' Makeup Look

01/25/2019 By Heather Saba

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

01/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Housing Starts Up

2:12pm By Staff

ENCHANTED FOREST

Prepare to be Dazzled in Venice at This Year’s Orchid Show and Sale

01/25/2019 By Pam Daniel

NEST

A Historic Venice Estate Hits the Market

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

New Manatee County Neighborhood Will Include 84 Villas

01/25/2019 By Staff

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

01/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

New hires

Latino Nonprofit Names New Special Projects Coordinator

1:53pm By Staff

Limelight

Visible Men Impact Awards

10:11am Photography by Lori Sax

Environment

Historian's Talk Will Raise Money for Maritime Museum

01/25/2019 By Staff

Data

Survey Finds Small Business Owners Concerned About 'Economic Uncertainty'

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Friendship Centers' Blooming Friendships

01/25/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Trendspotting

I Tried It: Celery Juice

11:36am By Megan McDonald

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Education

Nonprofit Names New Preschool Program Director

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

01/24/2019 By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

01/23/2019 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe