  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Friendly Competition

Art Battle Comes to Sarasota This Weekend

A dozen local painters will battle it out on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Selby Library—the first time an Art Battle event has taken place in the city.

By Giulia Heyward 1/24/2019 at 11:29am

The high-paced environment provides a new opportunity to enjoy local talent 

Image: Art Battle International

Ditch the usual gallery exhibition this weekend for something a little more high stakes. On Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Selby Library, a dozen painters will battle it out in a fast-paced competition where the attendees are also the judges. 

This is just one of several Art Battle events taking place across the country. Winners from these city-wide competitions will go on to compete in Art Battle International, the live painting competition. Other cities where Art Battle events are taking place this month include Sydney, Australia; Lima, Peru; and New York, New York. Co-hosted by the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota, this the first time that an Art Battle event will take place in Sarasota.

"It's a different way to experience art,"Jim Shirley, president of the Arts & Cultural Alliance, says. "Sarasota has wonderful talent. We have some of the best theater, music and so on. It’s an exhibition of high-quality fine arts, a lot of energy where people can be a part of the process." 

Art Battle events take place in cities across the world 

Image: Art Battle International

The competition is split up into three rounds, each 20 minutes long. Painters will have to complete a masterpiece in this time frame, with audience votes determining who gets to move onto the next round. There will be  six different painters competing in the first two rounds, and the winners from those rounds will compete in the final. The winner will go on to compete in regionals, which will give them the opportunity to compete in Art Battle International. 

Art Battle International originally began in 2001 in New York City. Since then, it's expanded to have Art Battle events in over 100 cities and on six continents. Sarasota will be joining a competition that provides a platform to exhibit our local talent.

"This is something a little different, that people haven't seen before, in all probability," Shirley says. "If you’re looking for an upbeat evening that’s affordable, where you will be involved in, not only watching the art being created, but being able to judge, it's a complete package." 

The regional state champion from Florida will be speed painting at the Art Ovation hotel tomorrow at 5 p.m. in anticipation of the Art Battle Sarasota event on Saturday. Tickets for Art Battle are also available online.  

 

 

Filed under
painting, Sarasota Arts and Cultural Alliance, Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Arts and Cultural Alliance, Live Art Battle
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

From the Editor

From the Editor: That's Entertainment

8:00am By Susan Burns

WEEKLY PLANNER

Culinary Tours, Chili Cook-Offs and More Local Dining Events

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Eat This Now

Missed Out on Tickets to Forks & Corks' Grand Tasting? You Can Still Get in on the Fun With These Winemaker Events

01/22/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Friendly Competition

Art Battle Comes to Sarasota This Weekend

11:29am By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

10:05am Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 24-30

9:32am By Ilene Denton

Curious Coincidence

Florida Studio Theatre’s New Production Pairs a Character on the Autism Spectrum With an Actor Who Knows the Condition Firsthand

9:13am By Kay Kipling

Unity Awards 2019

Mary Braxton-Joseph Taps Into the Magic of Live Theater to Spark Cross-Cultural Connections

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Pictures of Paradise

The Exotic Art of Paul Gauguin Meets the Beauty of Selby Gardens in a New Show

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

8:20am By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

8:00am By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

8:00am By Giulia Heyward

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

01/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

New Home Staging Business Launches

01/21/2019 By Staff

Deals

Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

01/17/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Set the Stage

Catering Captain Tracey McCammack on How to Make a Party Stand Out

11:42am Photography by Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2019

Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

10:48am By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Isaac Eger, Kay Kipling, Megan McDonald, and Ilene Denton Photography by Everett Dennison

True Romance

Love, Sarasota Style

10:37am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Looking for Love

Matchmaking Is Serious Business for Mimi Lee

10:33am By Cooper Levey-Baker

How We Met

Five Local Couples Share How They Met

10:25am By Staff

Politics

Lawmakers File Bills to Ban LGBT Discrimination in Employment and Housing

10:08am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

9:23am By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

8:00am By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

01/23/2019 By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe